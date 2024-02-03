Starter Teams Up With MSX By Michael Strahan For New Super Bowl LVIII Collection

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re heading to Las Vegas, your favorite bar, or your homie’s crib to watch Super Bowl LVIII, why not do it in style?

The collaboration sees the two brands, headed by two former New York Giant superstars, Carl Banks, president of G-iii, the parent company of Starter, and Michael Strahan’s MSX, come together to deliver football fans a collection that encompasses the energy of the big game and its location.

A description of the collaboration per G-iii:

The Starter x MSX by Michael Strahan™ Super Bowl LVIII collection is an elevated lineup of apparel inspired by the vibrant atmosphere of Las Vegas. Expertly designed to subtly reflect the aesthetics of the Vegas Strip, featuring elements like iconic Vegas landmarks, neon lights, famous Las Vegas Strip landscapes, and casino motifs. The collection includes sequin-bedazzled satin jackets, leather jackets, classic windbreakers, hoodies, and graphic t-shirts, capturing the spirit of Super Bowl LVIII in the lively setting of Las Vegas. Available at The NFL Experience Store at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, NFL Las Vegas Store at Forum Shops Caesars, Fanatics/NFL Shop, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lids, WSS, and more.

Fan Experiences For Super Bowl LVIII

For those heading to Sin City for Super Bowl LVIII, the sportswear brand will have a series of activations for fans to experience where they can hang out with Method Man and NFL Hall-of-Famer Warren Moon and win prizes.

LIDS Starter Vegas Showcase, a store takeover with Method Man and Warren Moon. On Saturday, February 10th from 1-4PM Starter is taking over the LIDS Store on the Strip at 3930 Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119. This epic bash features an appearance by Method Man and Warren Moon and the opportunity to score the exclusive Starter SB58 Collection. Fans can enter the Starter raffle for two tickets to win tickets to the WuTang Clan residency concert in Las Vegas.

Starter is also popping up at The NFL Experience Store Mandalay Bay. Experience the Starter NFL Fan Experience at Mandalay Bay from February 7th through February 10th. Fans can shop the exclusive limited edition Starter SB58 Collection daily from 3pm-10pm on 2/7- 2/9 and 10am-10pm on 2/10. There will be a fan experience photo wall, giveaways, special meet & greets, not to mention the sure-to-sell-out SB58 Collection, the ultimate memorabilia.

More photos of the limited Super Bowl LVIII collection are in the gallery below.