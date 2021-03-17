Hockey Commentator Ignites Twitter After Calling Barstool Sports Out On “Unapologetic Misogyny, Racism, Xenophobia”

Barstool Sports has found itself in hot water yet again.

This time around, NBC hockey commentator Gord Miller hopped on Twitter to air out his grievances with the huge sports platform and why he refuses to be associated with it.

Miller had some time to kill before hopping on a flight, so he decided to let his fellow Twitter users ask him questions, and he promised to answer as many as he could. He was eventually asked if he’d ever be on Spittin Chiclets– a hockey podcast featuring NHL vets Ryan Whitney, Paul Bissonnette, Barstool Sports writer Rear Admiral and Mike Grinnell.

Miller gave an honest answer as to why he refused to appear on the podcast, saying, “I like those guys a lot, but anything to do with Barstool is a no-go for me.”

I like those guys a lot, but anything to do with Barstool is a no-go for me. https://t.co/W5l3IjmgIC — Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) March 16, 2021

Afterward, the Canadian sportscaster went into detail about his disdain for the site, saying it has a “history of unapologetic misogyny, racism, xenophobia and the repeated condoning of non-consensual sex.”

My problem with Barstool is the history of unapologetic misogyny, racism, xenophobia and the repeated condoning of non-consensual sex. If not wanting to associate with that makes me part of “cancel culture”, or constitutes “virtue signalling” or being “woke”, I’m OK with that. — Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) March 17, 2021

Barstool founder Dave Portnoy is never one to back down when people bad mouth his brand, so he fired back at Miller, saying his accusations were “blatant lies.”

Nobody should ever be afraid to publicly speak their mind. But when you do I’d suggest doing actual research before slandering an entire company with blatant lies. Now comes the part where our fans become the bad guys because

they defend us from being called Nazis. https://t.co/DrQLGQW7RJ — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) March 17, 2021

Miller responded, saying that he did his research and felt comfortable accusing the company of being sexist.

If @stoolpresidente wants to point out where I lied about incidents of misogyny, racism, xenophobia and condoning non-consensual sex at Barstool, I’ll be happy to retract what I said. However, I did do my research, and there is plenty of evidence to back me up in each case. https://t.co/EGhR3x5zmI — Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) March 17, 2021

