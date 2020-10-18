Twitter Reacts To Houston Astros Eliminated From ALCS

Posted 4 hours ago
Posted 4 hours ago
Sports
10.18.20
Me seeing Astros getting eliminated pic.twitter.com/UDNvpqYCaV— Mexican Rug Dealer (@DealinRugs) October 18, 2020
Me seeing Astros getting eliminated pic.twitter.com/UDNvpqYCaV
Hey @astros, better look next year. pic.twitter.com/umQlPLJ13s— Dodgers-LowDown (@DodgersLowDown) October 18, 2020
Hey @astros, better look next year. pic.twitter.com/umQlPLJ13s
By the way, couldn’t be happier to see the cheating pieces of shit Astros eliminated in Game 7 of the #ALCS.— Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) October 18, 2020
By the way, couldn’t be happier to see the cheating pieces of shit Astros eliminated in Game 7 of the #ALCS.
The Rays did quite a service for baseball. The Astros can be back in the World Series. But not this year. Not the year their trash can scandal was uncovered. Not with a losing regular-year record. So thank you TB Rays.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 18, 2020
The Rays did quite a service for baseball. The Astros can be back in the World Series. But not this year. Not the year their trash can scandal was uncovered. Not with a losing regular-year record. So thank you TB Rays.
If this is the end for Springer in an Astros uniform, it was a wild ride. pic.twitter.com/cOyewKo3Tk— 𝚂𝚙𝚊𝚌𝚎 𝙲𝚒𝚝𝚢 𝚂𝚙𝚘𝚛𝚝𝚜 (@LiveSCS) October 18, 2020
If this is the end for Springer in an Astros uniform, it was a wild ride. pic.twitter.com/cOyewKo3Tk
Couldn’t do it without your best player!!! Hahahahah suck it cheaters!!! pic.twitter.com/WqqrAniSS4— Jeremy Smith (@JSmithTigre) October 18, 2020
Couldn’t do it without your best player!!! Hahahahah suck it cheaters!!! pic.twitter.com/WqqrAniSS4
BEEN WAITING FOR THIS MOMENT. CHEATERS @astros pic.twitter.com/XYIgc4OKt3— Omar Navarro✭ (@omarnavarro___) October 18, 2020
BEEN WAITING FOR THIS MOMENT. CHEATERS @astros pic.twitter.com/XYIgc4OKt3
I feel sooooo bad for the @astros ... said absolutely no one.#cheaters— Ron Cervenka (@Think_BlueLA) October 18, 2020
I feel sooooo bad for the @astros ... said absolutely no one.#cheaters
The Houston Astros leaving the stadium tonight#Cheaters pic.twitter.com/zypDvYIBoV— Casmar (@casmar27) October 18, 2020
The Houston Astros leaving the stadium tonight#Cheaters pic.twitter.com/zypDvYIBoV
There should be a huge asterisk next to the Ray's AL championship.The Astros didn't have their best player.#MLB#cheaters pic.twitter.com/OgCBMrkY7k— Cornelius (@Corn_Corn_Corne) October 18, 2020
There should be a huge asterisk next to the Ray's AL championship.The Astros didn't have their best player.#MLB#cheaters pic.twitter.com/OgCBMrkY7k
Astros losing pic.twitter.com/hCIaWREJ3D— Brett Anderson (@_BAnderson30_) October 18, 2020
Astros losing pic.twitter.com/hCIaWREJ3D
pic.twitter.com/5Giblo07Zi— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 18, 2020
pic.twitter.com/5Giblo07Zi
pic.twitter.com/srN0xi6QRo— Jason Kipnis (@TheJK_Kid) October 18, 2020
pic.twitter.com/srN0xi6QRo
Good afternoon, good evening...And goodnight. pic.twitter.com/PcWYt5ebTL— 2020 Astros Shame Tour (@AsteriskTour) October 18, 2020
Good afternoon, good evening...And goodnight. pic.twitter.com/PcWYt5ebTL
Everyone watching the Astros get eliminated. pic.twitter.com/OaDThvoV5B— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 18, 2020
Everyone watching the Astros get eliminated. pic.twitter.com/OaDThvoV5B
An Urban One Brand
Copyright © 2020 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP