Tyga’s Manhood Allegedly Hits The Timeline, Twitter Hilariously Reacts

Posted 15 hours ago
Posted 15 hours ago
Celeb News
10.03.20
Tyga is that you? ... pic.twitter.com/TsamAYXtsV— 🤍 (@TinaPricey) October 1, 2020
Tyga is that you? ... pic.twitter.com/TsamAYXtsV
I just saw Tyga’s d*ck on my tl and I- pic.twitter.com/luXr3SzVdy— ♚ (@amberbroucher) October 1, 2020
I just saw Tyga’s d*ck on my tl and I- pic.twitter.com/luXr3SzVdy
suddenly im a tyga fan😏 pic.twitter.com/TvgpREsXnr— 𝕫𝕖𝕣𝕠𝕤𝕦𝕚𝕥𝕤𝕒𝕞𝕦𝕤⚡️ (@chrssycrackhead) October 1, 2020
suddenly im a tyga fan😏 pic.twitter.com/TvgpREsXnr
It’s upsetting me and my libido that y’all have Tyga’s dick on my TL. Idc how big it is.....it’s attached to Tyga. pic.twitter.com/vjdk3z0oED— i get called.......kakashi’s whore. (@triggatreash) October 1, 2020
It’s upsetting me and my libido that y’all have Tyga’s dick on my TL. Idc how big it is.....it’s attached to Tyga. pic.twitter.com/vjdk3z0oED
i just seen Tyga dick on my TL...... pic.twitter.com/sJKqSTlyuh— ai🦂 (@AudieLikeTheCar) October 1, 2020
i just seen Tyga dick on my TL...... pic.twitter.com/sJKqSTlyuh
Went to see why Tyga was trending.....now I wish I didn't pic.twitter.com/h2CYbWQEB4— Nothing But Trouble⚠️ (@foreverchlling) October 1, 2020
Went to see why Tyga was trending.....now I wish I didn't pic.twitter.com/h2CYbWQEB4
I did not expect this💀 pic.twitter.com/w4NLXNrupc— MRS PETTY (@Nomfundo__M) October 3, 2020
I did not expect this💀 pic.twitter.com/w4NLXNrupc
Why is tyga charging $100 for that dck pic? pic.twitter.com/7ZP0Mnef7W— 𝗟𝘆𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗻✨ (@pradaboi19) October 1, 2020
Why is tyga charging $100 for that dck pic? pic.twitter.com/7ZP0Mnef7W
An Urban One Brand
Copyright © 2020 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP