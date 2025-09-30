Subscribe
Tyrese Facing Arrest Warrant After His Dogs Allegedly Kill Neighbor’s Dog

Published on September 30, 2025

Essence 10th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Gala - Arrivals

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Tyrese has found himself in more legal trouble, but it’s not exactly for something he did.

The R&B singer is now wanted in Atlanta for animal cruelty because his dogs are being accused of attacking and killing a neighbor’s dog, a 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Henry.

WSBTV Channel 2 spoke with Tyrese’s neighbors after the alleged mauling, with several claiming they’ve seen his four massive Cain Corsos roaming the neighborhood.

Capt. Nicole Dwyer with Fulton County Police Animal Services also confirmed to the outlet that an arrest warrant has been issued, adding that “It is the negligence on his part as the homeowner and animal owner, just letting them roam free. And now they have killed an innocent animal.”

Police say they received a call on September 18 from neighbor Harrison Parker, who said he let his dog out in his backyard with an invisible fence, and when he returned minutes later, he found his dog lying dead.

“I found my dog dead in my driveway,” Parker said. “Not hearing him around, it’s just awful. He was one of the sweetest dogs and to have him get murdered is, it’s indescribable.”

His official statement reads: There was visible blood on the left side of Henry’s rib cage and separated/broken ribs on the right side. On his stomach there was light puncture marks and severe internal bleeding. I took pictures of the injuries and then reburied Henry.”

According to TMZ, Tyrese has since obtained legal representation from Gabe Banks of Banks Weaver Law Firm and released a statement regarding the dog’s death, promising to relocate the dogs.

“Mr. Tyrese Gibson extends his deepest condolences to the family who lost their beloved dog to this tragic incident that occurred while Mr. Gibson was away from his home. Upon learning of this unfortunate accident, Mr. Gibson immediately made the difficult decision to rehome his dogs to a safe and loving environment.”

