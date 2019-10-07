AM Roundup: Drake’s Fancy Toilet, ‘Joker’ Sets Box Office Record, & More

Drake Unsurprisingly Has a Toilet That Plays Soothing Music.

Drake just made it rain on a new pad in Toronto, and the interiors are… well, let’s just say they’re really on-brand. Behold, a toilet that plays soothing music each time he uses it. We couldn’t think of something more appropriate to live in Aubrey’s home.

“There’s also a sweet lounge/living room area that appears to come fully equipped with a bar, as well as a towering personal closet with rows and rows of drawers and dressers … not to mention the full-size, custom OVO basketball court we’ve been waiting to see in full,” TMZ notes. It would seem Drake’s pad is almost ready to be moved into and enjoyed — just a few weeks ago … Drake received official approval from the city for taller-than-usual fences.”

Head over to TMZ to check out some of the photos.

Inside Drake's Toronto Mansion, Peep His OVO Court & Singing Toilet https://t.co/dt3oJhZ3av — TMZ (@TMZ) October 5, 2019

Joker Has Already Set an October Box Office Record.

In just its first weekend, Joker raked in $93.5 million in U.S. theaters, which makes it the biggest domestic October release ever, according to ABC News via Box Office Mojo.

ABC News adds that it’s also now the fourth-largest domestic opening for an R-rated film, coming in at No. 1 in box offices both domestically and internationally. It earned $234 million worldwide.

Read more.

The "Joker" movie collected a record $93.5 million in its first weekend in U.S. theaters, becoming the biggest domestic October launch ever, according to Box Office Mojo. https://t.co/FowgUY4FHS — ABC News (@ABC) October 7, 2019

Simone Biles Latest Moves Will Be Named After Her.

CNN is calling Simone Biles “the greatest gymnast of our time and probably ever,” and for good reason. Not only did she stick another two amazing moves in Germany on Saturday, further solidifying her excellence, but she’ll also have those two moves named after her.

“My goal going into tonight was to not be great,” Biles stated according to CNN via USA Gymnastics. “It wasn’t to do great, it was to do well, and I feel like I accomplished that.”

Her moves will be named once the Federation of International Gymnastics gives its the green light. Check them out below:

The TRIPLE DOUBLE or now known as 'The Biles II'. The floor element has officially been named after @Simone_Biles. 👑👑👑#Stuttgart2019.@USAGym pic.twitter.com/QLusB53JP5 — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) October 5, 2019

AND ANOTHER ONE! The greatness never ends. The double double beam dismount is now named 'The Biles' after @Simone_Biles performed it during her routine at the World Championships. #Stuttgart2019 pic.twitter.com/rPvMy0DxRU — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) October 5, 2019

.@Simone_Biles' reaction to qualifying in first position and making every final at #Stuttgart2019 is priceless.😂 Read the full rundown 👉https://t.co/Pnc7x4ZGuN @USAGym pic.twitter.com/Dem0Dq0LIs — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) October 5, 2019

