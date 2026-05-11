The Black Estate: Quincy & Tawian Livingston Share Their Homeownership Journey

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From discovering their dream home to raising a family, Quincy and Tawian Livingston built a life rooted in love and intention. In episode 1 of The Black Estate, the Atlanta couple opens up about their journey as homeowners and what truly makes a house a home.

Married with two children, they’ve cultivated a home full of love, life, and laughter in 17 years together. “We’re always hosting,” says Quincy. “Breaking bread, that’s one of the most communal things you can do with one another.” It’s where they welcome family and friends, work from home, do school projects, and stream their favorite content. Xfinity WiFi helps the whole family stay seamlessly connected.

Their Dream Home

When they first laid eyes on the house, both Tawian and Quincy knew it was the one. “As soon as I stepped foot here, I said, ‘You know, I think I’ll stay a while.’ It just was a good feeling that I had,” says Quincy.

Owning their first home together has been eye-opening, for sure. Quincy reflects on the experience thus far, “There is no template, or the templates are limited, so we have had to figure out so much stuff by ourselves.”

But the couple made it work, creating a sanctuary for their growing family—happy to show what’s truly attainable in a world that “will say we’re not supposed to have what we have,” says Quincy, a realtor. “At one point, African Americans weren’t even allowed to own property—so I take that charge every day selling real estate and how fortunate we are to be in the time that we are in.”

Staying Connected

Having secure and reliable WiFi proved essential when the global pandemic brought the world to a grinding halt in 2020. “During COVID, the world shut down and you know, I still had to work,” Quincy says. “You have a baby in one arm, a bottle, and a laptop—just working. Anywhere I needed to sit and work, I was able to make the entire house my office.”

From helping the kids with homework and school projects to fielding emergency calls and writing prescriptions for patients, Tawian, a doctor, also depends on the home WiFi to keep things running.

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Source: Phil Meyer / other

More Than A Home

The couple designed their house to be a haven for their family, including their two children. “This home is the first and only home that they’ve ever known,” says Quincy. “This is their safe space.”

He and Tawian have built more than a home—they’re building a legacy. Their family stands as proof of what’s possible, showing others that what they have is within reach. “We walk the walk every day, hoping to inspire others and let them know that this is possible,” says Quincy.

“Sometimes people need to see people like you, and people who look like you,” Tawian affirms. “This is attainable—marriage, children, having a house, just living a good life.”