STREAMED: Chance The Rapper Drops DJ Premier-Assisted Song “Together,” Rapsody Returns With “Please Don’t Cry,” & More

Chance The Rapper & DJ Premier — “Together”

Chance The Rapper takes a trip down memory lane with his new nostalgic DJ Premier-assisted single, “Together.”

Chano talks about the importance of ownership over the scratch-filled production. “If you keep the house in the family, you can keep the family in the house,” he raps. “Gotta keep the crib, man / Gotta keep a spot for all the lil’ cousins to live in / Gotta keep a spot in case somebody get sick / ‘Cause if one of us get on, then everybody get rich.”

The song’s unifying theme continues as he reflects on family with the chorus. “We gotta stick together / And lookin’ at the puzzle, we gotta fit together,” he explains. “And lookin’ at the struggle, we gotta lift together / And not just on the holidays, we gotta get together / It’s either now or never.”

“Together” is a nod to another DJ Premier-produced track for a different Chicago MC. As such, it pulls inspiration from Common’s “6th Sense” from the veteran MC’s 2000 album Like Water for Chocolate. Premier commented on Chance’s announcement post by writing: “Let’s get to it! Salute to the legend Common.”

The song’s music video is also a throwback to the past. It features old video footage, including childhood clips of warm family gatherings. Up next, Chano reportedly plans to release Star Line Gallery.

Rapsody — Please Don’t Cry

Five years after releasing Eve, Rapsody unveils her newest album, Please Don’t Cry. It’s an emotion-driven project that begs listeners to shed tears if needed, despite what the title may say.

“The real message is please do cry,” Rap recently told Billboard. “Allow yourself to be human, allow yourself to feel, to sit in your emotions, to grow from it, and think of all the reasons that we do cry. We cry when we’re sad, but we cry when we’re happy too. We cry when we’re in love. It’s just about allowing yourself to be imperfect, embracing the human that you are.”

Legendary actress Phylicia Rashad narrates the project while Erykah Badu, Lil Wayne, Bibi Bourelly, and Baby Tate are among the LP’s collaborators. Meanwhile, Major Seven, S1, Wu10, and Rapsody herself are among the LP’s producers.

The album also works as a reintroduction. “First name Marlanna, last name Evans,” she reveals on “Asteroids.” “Under-appreciated, but I’m still the most respected.”

Saweetie — “NANi”

Saweetie is gearing up for the summer with a feel-good track, “NANi.” It’s a confident bop that allows the California rapper to preach self-love while flexing her lifestyle.

“I’m bougie, moody, tannin’ in my Louis / It’s a privilege just to say you knew me,” she boasts on the cut. “If I double back, he overpayin’ not to lose me / My bestie ain’t an actor, but we always makе a movie.”

Speaking of movies, Saweetie also delivered a new music video to go along with this new release. The Icy Girl enlists plenty of women for the dance-filled clip. It’s a party inside of a party, filled with old school rides, fun choreo, and splashy poolside scenes.

Saweetie recently spoke about the song title’s significance. “It’s the nani, girl; it’s that nani power,” she told The Really Good Podcast. “It’s your aura; it’s your energy.” She also recently told Billboard that a new album could come this year. “I recorded over 300 songs,” she said. “I have a lot of music.”

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie — Better Off Alone

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie battled against his own alter ego on Me vs. Myself back in 2022. Now, he returns with his newest project that also focuses on himself, Better Off Alone.

Although the album is called that, A Boogie brings familiar faces along. This time around, the New York rapper taps Young Thug, Cash Cobain, Future, Lil Durk, Fridayy, and Mariah The Scientist as guest features. Elsewhere, London On Da Track, Zaytoven, Scott Storch, and CashMoneyAP are among this project’s producers.

A Boogie wastes no time breaking down the album title on the intro. “The opps be playing man-to-man, I’m in my zone / Sometimes you see me by myself, I could do better on my own,” he raps. “I got tired of saying I’m better off alone / Too late, I packed my bags, I’m in the PJ, now I’m gone.”

Listen to Better Off Alone below.