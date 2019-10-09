AM Roundup: Sony Confirms Playstation 5 Release, Jay-Z Blackjack Tournament, & More

PlayStation 5 Is Dropping During the Holiday 2020 Season.

On Tuesday, close to six years after the Playstation 4 was released, Sony confirmed that we’ll be getting the Playstation 5 during the 2020 holiday season. The console will come with a completely reimagined controller, which reportedly includes more interactive features.

“With haptics, you truly feel a broader range of feedback, so crashing into a wall in a race car feels much different than making a tackle on the football field. You can even get a sense for a variety of textures when running through fields of grass or plodding through mud,” Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in a blog post. “One of our goals with the next generation is to deepen the feeling of immersion when you play games.”

Further details have yet to be shared.

Read more.

Nearly six years after the arrival of PlayStation 4, Sony confirmed on Tuesday its next console will launch in 2020 for the holiday season https://t.co/J4jPV7rzhB — CNN (@CNN) October 8, 2019

Jay-Z Is Reportedly Hosting a Blackjack Tournament at a Florida Hard Rock Hotel.

On Nov. 15, Jay-Z and the Shawn Carter Foundation will be holding a gala in Florida. During that gala, there will reportedly be a blackjack tournament with a $100,000 buy-in at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

According to PageSix, the winner will receive a $500,000 jackpot, “and attendees can also chip in another $40,000 for a package that gets them VIP access for the weekend.”

It’s a black-tie event that will include both silent and live auctions. Alicia Keys is also said to be performing.

Jay-Z to host blackjack tournament at Florida Hard Rock Hotel https://t.co/2GSi2E51Uy pic.twitter.com/Xh0MRJclCo — Page Six (@PageSix) October 8, 2019

NBA Star Ben Simmons Is Working on a Documentary About Racism in Australia.

From the NBA to the big screen. According to Philly Voice, Ben Simmons is working on a documentary about racism in Australia as the executive producer of The Australian Dream. The film, which will be screened during the Philadelphia Film Festival and premiered in August at the Melbourne International Film Festival, follows Australian Football League star Adam Goodes and his journey fighting racism in the league and “growing up as an Australian born to an Aboriginal mother and a white father.”

Simmons explained to The Age:

“My dad is from America and I’m a mixed kid growing up in Australia, so I felt like I owe it to other kids who have been in my situation, who are mixed kids, who are not typical Australian kids that they see that side and have that support from other players, people like me. Role models. I feel like it’s the right area for me to get in there.”

Read more.

Ben Simmons takes shot as movie mogul with documentary about racism in Australia https://t.co/BduAy8MefU — PhillyVoice (@thephillyvoice) October 9, 2019

For more content like this, be sure to follow CASSIUSLife.com.