AM Roundup: ‘Free Hong Kong’ Fans Ejected from Sixers Preseason Game, ScHoolboy Q Weighs in on Top 50 Rappers, & More

Two Fans with ‘Free Hong Kong’ Signs Were Ejected from the Sixers Preseason Game.

During the Sixers preseason game against China, two fans who were wearing masks and holding “Free Hong Kong” signs were ejected from the crowd. The Sixers released a statement on Wednesday, explaining the Wells Fargo Center staff’s decision to remove them.

“At last evening’s game, following multiple complaints from guests and verbal confrontations with others in attendance, two individuals were warned by Wells Fargo Center staff about their continuing disruption of the fan experience,” the statement reads. “Ultimately, the decision was made by Wells Fargo Center personnel to remove the guests from the premises, which was accomplished without incident.”

ICYMI, Rockets GM Daryl Morey recently upset China with a now-deleted tweet supporting the protests in Hong Kong.

The moment Sam Wachs and his wife are escorted out of the @sixers preseason game against a Chinese basketball team for yelling “Free Hong Kong.” @6abc pic.twitter.com/3HlZxKXDzs — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) October 9, 2019

ScHoolboy Q Has Something to Say About the Top 50 Rappers Debate.

After T.I. shared his questionable Top 50 Rappers list amid the hottest rapper debate, ScHoolboy has weighed in with his two cents.

“Imagine Having a 48tH favorite rapper y’all sum fucking weirdos,” ScHoolboy tweeted on Wednesday. To be honest, when you think about it, he kind of has a point. Is the discussion worth carrying beyond, say, 25? “Wats even better is tHe 36tH favorite rapper Like u picked 37 and was like. Boom 36,” he continued, “and arguing about sumbodies 23rd… ni**aHz ain’t got no bitcHes braH.”

Some followers weren’t really feeling what Q had to say, but you already he gave no f***s about that.

Check out his tweets below:

Imagine Having a 48tH favorite rapper 😂 y’all sum fucking weirdos 🤦🏾‍♂️ — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) October 9, 2019

Wats even better is tHe 36tH favorite rapper 😂 Like u picked 37 and was like. 🎤🎤 Boom 36 🤦🏾‍♂️….. and arguing about sumbodies 23rd 😂… niggaHz ain’t got no bitcHes braH — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) October 9, 2019

THis NiggaH FasHo ain’t got no bitcHes 😂😂 https://t.co/nIOiQuNv7v — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) October 9, 2019

Yayha Abdul-Mateen Has Landed a Lead Role in Matrix 4.

Aquaman‘s Yahya Abdul-Mateen is joining the Matrix 4 cast alongside Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

According to Variety, “director Lana Wachowski met with actors for the secret role over the last week and in recent days, Abdul-Mateen emerged as the frontrunner.”

No further details have been shared regarding his role at this time.

EXCLU: AQUAMAN and WATCHMEN star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II lands lead role in MATRIX 4 https://t.co/mNmbBFUqvf — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) October 9, 2019

