AM Roundup: Lauryn Hill to Drop First Solo Track in Years for ‘Queen & Slim’ Soundtrack, Simone Biles Ties Record, & More

Check out the Queen & Slim Soundtrack, Which Includes a New Songs from Lauryn Hill.

The Queen & Slim soundtrack drops on Nov. 15, and according to reports, Lauryn Hill is set to drop her first song in years as part of the project. Other artists featured on the soundtrack include Megan Thee Stallion and Vince Staples.

“I wanted the soundtrack for Queen & Slim to showcase the historical evolution of Black music, from its roots in blues and soul to modern bounce, hip hop, and R&B—much like we used to see in film soundtracks in the 1990s,” Queen & Slim director Melina Matsoukas stated. “We partnered with Motown because of their legacy within Black music. I am honored to have worked beside Ethiopia and cannot wait for audiences to hear what each artist has created.”

.@MsLaurynHill is set to make an appearance on the upcoming #QueenAndSlim soundtrack, making it her first solo appearance in five years:https://t.co/TIamrDJN24 — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) October 13, 2019

Simone Biles Has Done It Again.

Simone Biles has yet another trophy to add to her shelf after winning a gold medal in the gymnastics world championships on Saturday. According to CNN, she has tied the record for most world gymnastics championship medals with vault gold.

“I don’t know. What is it supposed to feel like? I don’t know,” she said to reporters after being asked what it felt like. “I don’t get time to think about these things. I think of my performances and then…”

After a brief pause, she continued, “Dinner,” and proceeded to laugh.

Simone Biles continued stuffing her trophy case Saturday, winning a gold medal in the gymnastics world championships — a record-tying 23rd medal at the competition https://t.co/pDk68ZBjJw — CNN (@CNN) October 13, 2019

YouTube Has Surpassed Netflix for the First Time.

According to Business Insider, US teens are streaming on YouTube more than they are onNetflix for the very first time.

“Thirty-seven percent of US teens said that YouTube is the platform where they stream the most video each day, versus 35% who said the same about Netflix,” Business Insider explains. “The competition has been, and remains, neck-and-neck: Last spring, Netflix claimed 37% of teens, compared with YouTube’s 32%, and last fall the numbers hovered around the same spot with Netflix at 37% and YouTube at 31%.”

Teens in the US are spending more time on YouTube than on Netflix for the first time https://t.co/ZYLpOHOZ4H — Business Insider (@businessinsider) October 8, 2019

