‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Alix Lapri Breaks Down Effie’s Love Drama: “Riq Is Always Going To Be The One, But Cane Is In The Picture Now.”

Power Book II: Ghost has a wide range of characters all vying to get a piece of the power pie without having their Christmas canceled. Effie (Alix Lapri), street savvy and book smart, is one of those players who is using the drug game to achieve her ultimate goal, but along the way, is learning that it’s not going to be so easy, and she might be in over her head in the show’s final season.

Ahead of the Effie-heavy Episode 2 of Part 1 of the final season of Power Book II: Ghost, Cassius Life spoke with Alix Lapri. During our brief Zoom discussion, we touched on what is seemingly becoming one of Effie’s most significant weaknesses: her attraction to bad boys.

When Ghost viewers were first introduced to Effie, she was about her business and money. However, she quickly fell for our favorite young hustler, Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), and the two promptly began mixing business with pleasure.

Their relationship quickly soured, and Cane (Woody McClain), who had eyes for Effie — frankly, who can blame him — finally got his chance once things with Riq fizzled out.

While it may seem like Effie has moved on from Riq, even turning on him last season, in the recent episode now streaming via the Starz app, it would seem like a bit of a dilemma in her head regarding her feelings towards Riq and the same time falling for Cane’s tough love.

Alix Lapri Talks About Effie’s Love Triangle With Riq & Cane

Of course, we had to ask Lapri, looking at Effie’s love triangle as a fan, who she feels her character should end up with.

Lapri didn’t give us a definitive answer, but she did break down why Effie is attached to both of these men based on what they bring to the table.

“Riq is always going to be the one, but Cane is in the picture now, and they make a whole lot of sense. So I don’t know,” Lapri begins. “We’re going to have to see. Tariq and Effie have so much history, and they are those star-cross lovers that tragically–that little Romeo-Juliet situation.”

Power Book II: Ghost Changing Lives & Saving Relationships

We also asked the young actress about the impact the Power spinoff had on her life. She revealed that working on Power Book II: Ghost had changed her life for the better, as had fans of the show.