STREAMED: Ariana Grande Taps Brandy & Monica For “The Boy Is Mine (Remix),” Mustard Features Travis Scott For “Parking Lot,” & More

Ariana Grande f. Brandy & Monica — “The Boy Is Mine (Remix)”

Long before Ariana Grande released a song titled “The Boy Is Mine,” Brandy and Monica delivered a smash hit by the same name. Now, in honor of that legacy, Ari brings the R&B legends back together for her newest song’s remix.

Grande posted a feeling of disbelief before the remix dropped. “I cannot believe this is real,” she wrote. “I don’t know if I will even long after it’s out. My deepest and sincerest thank you to Brandy and Monica, not only for joining me for this moment, but for your generosity, your kindness, and for the countless ways in which you have inspired me.”

For her part, Brandy sent respect right back. “Love you,” she wrote. “Thank you for embracing us with so much warmth and kindness. Overjoyed to celebrate this moment with you and [Monica].” Meanwhile, Monica added: “This was both a pleasure and an honor, [Ariana Grande]. We love you deep!”

Grande also went on to thank them for their influence. “This is in celebration of you both and the impact that you have had on every vocalist, vocal producer, musician, artist that is creating today,” she added. “i loooooove you both so so much. thank you !!!!!!!”

Mustard f. Travis Scott — “Parking Lot”

After popping out at Kendrick Lamar’s “The Pop Out” event, Mustard unveils his newest single. The super producer, who went No. 1 with K-Dot’s “Not Like Us” earlier this year, is back with another major star. This time around, he taps Travis Scott for “Parking Lot.”

La Flame, who handles the song’s vocals on his own, shouts Mustard’s 10 Summers label out on the new track. “Going on my tenth summer / Owe it to my fans, how we doing these numbers,” he raps, before heading in a different direction: “The way I lay the pipe, might quit the job to be a plumber.”

Mustard recently spoke with Billboard about his recent chart-topper. “I don’t think I even understood how big it was until it was No. 1,” he said. “This is the biggest song I’ve ever had in my life, but I was more just happy to have a song with Kendrick.”

Mustard is coming off “Not Like Us” success but he isn’t stopping anytime soon. The producer’s newest album, Faith of a Mustard Seed, is due July 26.

Ice Spice — “Phat Butt”

Ice Spice is back and she’s got a message for her haters over a thumping instrumental. The Bronx rapper, who made a splash with a slew of hits last year, is back with her latest single, “Phat Butt.”

“Never lucky, I been blessed / Queen said I’m the princess / Been getting them big checks,” Spice raps on the RiotUSA produced banger. She also adds another line to the ongoing 2024 Michael Jackson bar list: “Phat butt with a back tat / And I been bad like Mike Jack.”

To go along with the new single, Ice also dropped the song’s music video. Fans can likely expect to find “Phat Butt” on Spice’s forthcoming Y2K LP alongside tracks like “Gimmie A Light” and “Think U The Sh-t (Fart).”

GloRilla — “TGIF”

GloRilla is grateful for the weekend and she’s celebrating with a new single. After teasing the track on social media, the Memphis native finally unveils her anticipated banger, “TGIF.”

Glo — who is currently touring with Megan Thee Stallion — sets the scene on this track with her signature flow. “It’s 7 p.m. on Friday,” she says. “It’s 95 degrees / I ain’t got no n—a and no n—a ain’t got me.”

The Memphis superstar has been busy this year. Her Ehhthang Ehhthang mixtape featured her viral single “Yeah Glo!” and she recently dropped the Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B-assisted “Wanna Be” remix.

Peso Pluma — Exodus

Peso Pluma has taken the global music scene by storm. After blasting into stardom, he dropped five Billboard Hot 100 singles in 2023 alone. Now, he’s back with ÉXODO, a double album that features Hip-Hop heavy hitters too.

Double P tapped Cardi B for “Put Em In The Fridge,” for example, and enlisted Rich the Kid for “Gimme A Second,” as well as Quavo for “Pa No Pensar.” Anitta, Ryan Castro, Ivan Cornejo, Gabito Ballesteros, Natanael Cano, and Chino Pacas are among the album’s other guests.

Peso is no stranger to big features. After all, he’s teamed up with some of music’s biggest names, including Karol G, Becky G, Bizarrap, and more. But he continues to explore rap, he says, because it’s part of his musical quilt.

“When Hip-Hop first entered the scene, it was not widely accepted in a similar way that corridos has received controversy and it was important for me to show that there is nothing wrong with telling a story through music about the real life we lived,” he told SPIN. “It took a while for Hip-Hop to become accepted just like our music did, but little by little people started to accept and understand its purpose. Both genres are so important to me because I grew up listening to them and they made me who I am today.”