STREAMED: Megan Thee Stallion Returns With “Megan” Album, Camila Cabello Drops “C,XOXO” With 2 New Drake Tracks, & More

Megan Thee Stallion — Megan

Megan Thee Stallion is embarking on a new era. In the midst of her “Hot Girl Summer Tour” with GloRilla, the H-Town emcee unleashes her third album, Megan, and it focuses on her evolution.

The 18-track album features Kyle Richh, Yuki Chiba, GloRilla, UGK, Victoria Monét, and Big K.R.I.T. Meanwhile, Buddah Bless, Bankroll Got It, Hitkidd, Juicy J, Go Grizzly, and LilJuMadeDaBeat are among the LP’s producers.

“Do you hear that?” a narrator asks in the album’s trailer. “Something is bubbling beneath the surface. An evolutionary feat like no other. The one they call Megan is taking time to form. What you are about to witness is radical evolution.”

Thee Stallion says the LP is also meant to showcase various sides of herself. “I have a lot of different songs on the album because my emotion doesn’t stop at anger. My emotion doesn’t stop at sadness because I did grow and I did start feeling more things. I started feeling really happy,” she told L’OFFICIEL. “So you have songs on the album that are about the positive times that I’m starting to have. You get a little bit of everything. You get all the emotions in there.

Megan follows 2020’s Good News and 2022’s Traumazine but this is her debut album as an independent artist through her own Hot Girl Productions LLC.

Camila Cabello f. Drake — “Hot Uptown” & “Uuugly”

Coming off the year’s biggest rap feud, Drake teams up with Camila Cabello for a pair of songs on the former Fifth Harmony singer’s newest album, C,XOXO.

While they are separate songs, the two joints also work in tandem. They come one after the other in the LP’s tracklisting and some of the second cut’s lyrics are a callback to the first.

“Hot Uptown” is the first joint, produced by Boi-1da, Yogi, El Guincho, and Jasper Harris. “I’m tryna hang onto you this time,” Drake sings here. “Tryin’ my patience, tryin’ somethin’ else might even work in your favor / Trying to forget me doesn’t work when he’s basic / Tryin’ one more time ’cause we look so good on paper.”

Guincho and Harris, who worked on the bulk of the album, also produced “Uuugly” alongside Kid Masterpiece. The song picks up where “Hot Uptown” left off. “We should just take the things I say as truth,” Drake sings. “There’s not a measuring tape long enough that could measure the distance that I went for you / Please don’t make me pull out these credit card statements and show you the proof / It’ll get ugly.”

Cabello also tapped several other rappers for this album, including Playboi Carti, Lil Nas X, JT, Yung Miami, and BLP Kosher.

Latto — “Big Mama”

Latto has been teasing her newest single “Big Mama” for quite some time on social media. Now, the song is finally out with a music video to follow.

Part of the track, which has multiple aims, is about a love interest. “What you gonna do for Big Mama for real?” she asks on the song’s most viral section. “What do I get for my birthday? You gotta put in some work today.” Elsewhere, another part of the song is also about naysayers (“Better stick to TikTok and I mean that with all disrespect”).

But perhaps the most important part of the song is a segment about her sister Brooklyn, who appears on the song artwork in a throwback photo. “I don’t play for the Nets but I’m gon’ shoot sh-t up ‘bout Brooklyn,” Latto raps on the song.

Brooklyn also appears in the track’s lively music video, which features a fun vacation theme complete with pink rides, cupcakes, a private jet, and clear blue waters.

Lil Yachty & James Blake — Bad Cameo

Lil Yachty and James Blake might seem like an unlikely pairing to some, but the musical duo is here with a highly anticipated collaborative album, Bad Cameo.

Dom Maker, BNYX, and SADPONY are among the album’s producers. For his part, Maker is the LP’s most prolific producer outside of Blake and Boat, who produced themselves.

The project can be a juxtaposition of styles, perhaps, but Blake says the album is also meant to be a departure from their usual solo works. “Yachty was like, ‘James, you’re worked on enough rap records. Let’s make something completely different.’ It’s not that I assumed we’d make a rap vocal collab record. I just didn’t know what he wanted to do,” Blake tells Apple Music.

That understanding also kickstarted their collaborative spirit on the album where anything would become possible. “When he said that, I was like, ‘Great. The doors are open for any type of thing I’m gonna play him,’” he added. “From the offset, there were no boundaries whatsoever musically.” Yachty adds: “I think it’s a futuristic project.”