STREAMED: Quavo Links With Lana Del Rey For “Tough,” Eminem Taps Big Sean & Babytron For “Tobey,” & More

Eminem f. Big Sean & Babytron — “Tobey”

Eminem puts on for Detroit with a new anthem featuring a Motor City veteran and one of The D’s rising stars. While he preps the release of his forthcoming album The Death of Slim Shady, Marshall Mathers taps Big Sean and Babytron for “Tobey.”

Tron kicks the song off with the title’s reference. “Tobey Maguire got bit by a spider. But see, me? It was a goat / If you want space, I hope you take your helmet off as soon as you get up to Venus and choke,” he raps on the track. “Even while sleepin’, be thinkin’ so woke / White Cartiers, all I’m seein’ is dope / My city Leia and I’m Obi-Wan, got a mission to pass, I just might be the hope.”

Big Sean takes the young gunner’s baton for the second verse and follows along with the Star Wars theme too. “We don’t want chips with a chip on our shoulder / If he Obi-Wan, then I gotta be Yoda,” Sean raps. “Don’t need no promoter, we pull up, they know us / I’m the Ayatollah snatching your controller.”

Finally, Em mans the song’s third verse and he, too, has a chip on his shoulder. In this case, Shady seems displeased with Billboard’s recent “50 Greatest Rappers of All Time” list, which had him at No. 5. He also references his Melle Mel feud in the process.

“This, to me, is a mystery / How rappers I’ve already ripped could be / higher up on a list than me,” he raps. “Yet, here I sit on your list though at five / which still is fine / But just know inside / to me, that sh-t’s hilarious, so when I / get dissed though and by a pioneer / Who was one of the reasons why I am here / They tell me I should just let that sh-t go and slide/ ‘Melle Mel shouldn’t get no reply’ / Why? ‘That man is a legend,’ b-tch, so am I.”

The Death of Slim Shady is due July 12.

Quavo f. Lana Del Rey — “Tough”

Quavo and Lana Del Rey might come from different musical worlds, but the two have been teasing a new collaboration on social media for quite some time. Now, after building up that anticipation, they unify those musical stylings on “Tough.”

The highly anticipated new song begins with a twangy guitar. Soon, Lana’s heavenly vocals begin to echo through the speakers. “Tough like the scuff on a pair of old leather boots, like the blue-collar red-dirt attitude,” she sings.

Quavo uses his own imagery to define tough. “Come on, take a ride with me / Like the 808s beating in the trunk in Atlanta, it was tough,” he sings. “It was kind of hard for me / Crawling through the mud, I couldn’t find love / Then we came up.”

Quavo also takes a moment to reflect on death, perhaps referencing his nephew Taekoff’s passing. “Standing through the storm / Still shining like a diamond in the rough / And that’s hard if you ever lost someone that you love.”

Lana and Quavious also appear together in the song’s romantic music video. They warmly embrace one another in the grainy clip, caressing each other lovingly. They even drive around dirt roads, and sit together on a porch.

Childish Gambino — “Lithonia”

Donald Glover is reportedly ready to put his musical stage name Childish Gambino to rest. The multi-hyphenate star says the final Gambino album Bando Stone & The New World will come July 19. “Lithonia” is the project’s first single.

Glover worked with heavy hitters Max Martin, Ludwig Göransson, Michael Uzowuru, and Riley Mackin on this track. It features haunting and bold vocals over dramatic instrumentation.

“Cody LaRae,” Gambino sings on the cut. “He had a break / He’s findin’ out that nobody gives a f-ck / I did my job, I paid my dues / Love is for fools ‘cause nobody gives a f-ck.”

Glover is also reportedly set to act in a sci-fi film with the same title as the album. Naturally, Gambino may include music from the LP in the movie. Fans can listen to the new song above and view the trailer below.

42 Dugg — 4eva Us Neva Them

42 Dugg was making a name for himself. With certified bangers like “4 Da Gang” with Roddy Ricch and Lil Baby’s “We Paid,” the CMG rapper was seemingly poised to continue rising up the charts. But legal troubles became speed bumps along the way. Now, Dugg is back with his new album, 4eva Us Neva Them.

Dugg packs this new project up with 21 songs but he also brings several familiar faces around. Sexyy Red appears on the album’s single “N.P.O.” Lil Baby links back up with Dugg on “No Love.” Elsewhere, Meek Mill, EST Gee, Young Jeezy, Blac Youngsta, and Rylo Rodriguez lend their vocals.

“Soon as I learned to write, the judge gave me a sentence,” Dugg raps on the intro. “Knew when I got indicted, the city thought I was finished / The city thought they was done.”

Speaking of this, Dugg recently spoke with XXL about the album title’s significance and how it connects to that bar.

“I was gone for a minute and a lot of people probably tryna write us off,” he said. “A lot of people, they ain’t expect me to bounce back like how I’m finna do. So, I just want my fans to know it’s always gon’ be us and it’s never gon’ be them.”