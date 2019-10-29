Jill Scott, Usher and Alicia Keys to Headline Tom Joyner’s Fantastic Voyage 2020

All Access reports:

The 2020 TOM JOYNER FOUNDATION FANTASTIC VOYAGE on the CARNIVAL MAGIC will set sail from FT. LAUDERDALE MARCH 28th-APRIL 5th with stops at ST. MAARTEN, ST. KITTS, and SAN JUAN, PR.

Scheduled performing headliners include USHER, JILL SCOTT, and ALICIA KEYS –more performer announcements are forthcoming.

JOYNER’s FANTASTIC VOYAGE is his annual fundraiser to support students in school at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU’s).

