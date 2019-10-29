R. Kelly Wants Child Pornography Charges Dismissed Due To Statute Of Limitations

Sicko R. Kelly is trying his best to stay out of jail, but we’re hoping his efforts are in vain. In an exclusive report, BOSSIP says the disgraced singer is attempting to get charges in his child pornography case dismissed due to a statute of limitations.

“When it comes to trying to get out of jail, R. Kelly is taking a page from his former business manager’s playbook,” BOSSIP states, adding “Lawyers for the disgraced singer filed a motion to dismiss charges related to his federal child porn case citing the same motion that his co-defendant Derrel McDavid filed last week. McDavid asked the judge to dismiss the charge that he conspired with Kelly to obtain and destroy sex tapes involving him and minors between 1997 and 2002. The R. Kelly employee’s argument is that the alleged offenses in question occurred after the statute of limitations expired in 2014, which make them ineligible for prosecution.”

“McDavid said that the feds can’t prove that he and Kelly criminally conspired to get rid of films involving Kelly abusing young girls after 2014, and want the charge thrown out immediately,” the site goes on to say.

According to court documents obtained by BOSSIP Kelly filed the same motion just yesterday. The site also states a judge hasn’t ruled on the motion just yet and Kelly is due back in court for a separate federal case this week. We’ll keep you updated as more details surface.