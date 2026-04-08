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Fernando Mendoza's Problematic George Floyd Comment Resurfaces

Fernando Mendoza’s Alleged Problematic George Floyd Comment Resurfaces

The Heisman Trophy winner is embroiled in his first controversy over an unearthed an old comment he allegedly left on a 2020 LeBron James Instagram post.

Published on April 8, 2026
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College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Source: CFP / Getty

We’re weeks away from the NFL draft, and despite early reports suggesting projected No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza will not be attending, and instead spend time with his family at home, he’s not remaining as low-key as he’d like.

The Heisman Trophy winner may be embroiled in his first controversy after social media account Pop Crave unearthed an old comment he allegedly left on a 2020 LeBron James Instagram post.

James’ original post shows Minneapolis police officer-turned-convicted-murderer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck, next to a photo of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling in protest, with text above reading “This… Is Why.”

James captioned the post “Do You Understand NOW??!! Or Is it still blurred to you” alongside a #staywoke hashtag.

Under that was a comment from then 17-year-old Mendoza, who, in disagreement with James, didn’t think the Floyd photo painted the entire picture.

“You need to explain the context of the first photo of the cop on the man, because you never know what he did wrong,” he wrote, ending his statement with a shrugging emoji.

Mendoza, a Cuban who grew up in Miami and got his college football start with the California Golden Bears before transferring to Indiana University at the end of 2024. Then, in his first season in Bloomington, he led the undefeated Hoosiers to the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship, beating his hometown Miami Hurricanes 27-21.

Just prior to that, he won the 2025 Heisman Trophy, beating out the other finalists of Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin.

Upon winning the award, he emphasized how key his upbringing has been to his football success.

“Mami, this is your trophy as much as it is mine,” he began his acceptance speech. “You’ve always been my biggest fan. You’re my light. You’re my Why. You’re my biggest supporter. Your sacrifice, courage, love those have been my first playbook, and the playbook that I’m gonna carry through my side through my entire life. You taught me that toughness doesn’t need to be loud. It can be quiet and strong. It’s choosing hope. It’s believing in yourself when the world doesn’t give you much reason to.”

See social media’s reaction to Mendoza’s alleged comment below.

Related Tags

#FernandoMendoza Colin Kaepernick Fernando Mendoza George Floyd

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