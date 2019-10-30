HBO Announces Game of Thrones Targaryen-Focused Prequel ‘House Of The Dragon’

We weren’t completely crushed when Game of Thrones ended because HBO promised a prequel to the award-winning series. Unfortunately, the planned GoT prequel (Age of Heroes) is no longer going to happen, BUT the network has another one in mind.

From Hype Beast:

According to reports, HBO has canceled Age of Heroes, a Game of Thrones prequel led by actress Naomi Watts, after its pilot was screened to executives. The series was going to cover a period thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, with Jane Goldman as its showrunner. However, after shooting the pilot followed by an expensive and long post-production as well as re-edits, it was nonetheless not well received by executives, who ultimately decided to pull the plug on the prequel. Instead, HBO has now green-lit a separate Game of Thrones prequel titled House of the Dragon, the events of which take place roughly 300 years prior to the original series, focusing on the rise and fall of House Targaryen. The series will be based on George R.R. Martin‘s novel Fire & Blood, with Miguel Sapochnik — who directed six episodes of the original show — and Ryan Condal acting as showrunners and executive producers alongside Martin and Vince Gerardis.

We’re not mad at the switch-up, as House Targaryen was the most interesting house in the original show. But let us know, will you be tuning in?