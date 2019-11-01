STREAMED: Gang Starr Drops First Album In 16 Years “One of the Best Yet,” Earl Sweatshirt Releases “Feet of Clay,” & More

Gang Starr — One of the Best Yet

DJ Premier reunites with the late Guru for a special Gang Starr reunion. The iconic producer reworks some of his late partner’s unreleased material for a brand new album titled One of the Best Yet.

This once-unlikely album has been a long time coming. Gang Starr released its last LP, The Ownerz, back in 2003. Since then, they reportedly had a falling out and Guru passed in 2010. Over the years, the possibility for this reunion was held up in legal battles, according to a report by The New York Times.

Premier is moving forward with the stamp of approval from Guru’s son, Keith Casim Elam. “Everything we’re doing is really for [Guru], to keep his legacy alive,” KC said in the aforementioned article about the reunion. Elam, who was only 9 years old when his dad died following a battle with cancer, also appears on this album with a dedication to his father.

J. Cole surprised some by appearing on One of the Best Yet‘s lead single, “Family & Loyalty.” However, the album also features appearances from the likes of M.O.P., Q-Tip, Royce Da 5’9”, Nitty Scott, Jeru The Damaja, Talib Kweli, Big Shug, and Freddie Foxxx.

Meanwhile, Preemo is using this album as closure. “I know what a Gang Starr album that’s done is supposed to sound like. I know what he would like,” Premier said in the same story. He added: “I’ve been wanting this closure for a long time…And I feel like this album does it.”

Stream One of the Best Yet below.

Various Artists — Charlie’s Angels Soundtrack

Ariana Grande takes the lead on a star-studded soundtrack for the latest edition of Charlie’s Angels. Much as she’s done throughout her career, Grande finds pop, hip-hop and R&B inspiration across this 11-song project.

Nicki Minaj, Kash Doll, and Stefflon Don all rhyme on this project. Elsewhere, Chaka Khan, Donna Summer, Normani, Kiana Ledé, Victoria Monét, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, and Brazilian star Anitta all join the female-centric party.

Grande, who co-produced this with Savan Kotecha, Ilya, and Max Martin, took to social media to celebrate the soundtrack’s release. “…So excited for u to hear it all and see the film,” she tweeted. “It’s been such a fun project to work on and such a different experience.”

Earlier this year, she also explained why storytelling has been such an important aspect of this creative process. “It’s not my pov or personal album so it’s been cool putting together music that fits the energy of something that isn’t mine,” she wrote. “Learning to serve and support another creative’s vision [referring to Elizabeth Banks] and story…so grateful.”

Banks, who directed the film, also beamed about Grande’s role behind the project. “Ariana Grande came in really early on to executive produce the soundtrack,” Banks told ET. “I was really obsessed with the Black Panther soundtrack and how one artist [Kendrick Lamar] sort of took over and really represented not just the theme for the music, but also the audience for the movie. She’s so perfect…She’s been a dream.”

Stream the new Charlie’s Angels soundtrack below.

Young Thug feat. Travis Scott & Gunna — “Hot (Remix)”

Everything remains litty as Young Thug unleashes the remix to his Gunna collaboration “Hot.” This time around, the blazing cut also features Travis Scott. Over Wheezy’s production, La Flame adds his flavor to the original boast-heavy banger with Auto-Tuned zeal.

“This not the remix, this a part of the sequel,” he scream-sings. “No, we not living the same, we not making the same, we ain’t equal.” Later, he appears to address tabloid rumors. “Lil mama can fly / Had some troubles, put that shit in the sky / …Know the devil will try / So hot, you thought Paris Hilton done said it.”

This is just the latest Thugger-Travis collaboration. The two previously teamed up on a slew of tracks, including “Pick Up the Phone,” “Maria I’m Drunk,” “Mamacita,” “Up to Something,” and “Sky Fall.” Most recently, they linked up with J. Cole on “The London.”

Turn up the temperature with “Hot (Remix)” below.

Westside Gunn — HWH7

The Griselda machine keeps rolling. After releasing Fourth Rope, Flygod Is An Awesome God, Jewels of the Wild, and Griselda Ghost this year, Westside Gunn keeps his foot on the gas pedal with Hitler Wears Hermes 7, the latest installment in his Devil Wears Prada-inspired mixtape series.

The usual suspects join Gunn on this effort, including Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Daringer, and The Alchemist. DJ Drama, Fat Joe, Curren$y, Jay Worthy, and Boldy James are also among the collaborators on this effort.

Of course, this album isn’t low on gloating. “It’s the King of New York,” the Buffalo MC boasts on “WestsideGunn Day.” “So pick your coffin.” Later, he adds: “I’m bulletproof. God got me shield ting.”

There’s much more on the way. Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and Conway The Machine are reportedly working on a Shady Records album as a trio under the Griselda umbrella. The project is set to be titled What Would Chine Gun Do?

Stream HWH7.

Earl Sweatshirt — Feet of Clay

Earl Sweatshirt’s back. Just a year after releasing his critically acclaimed Some Rap Songs LP, the heralded rapper unleashes Feet of Clay. The new effort is a 7-song offering with most of the cuts clocking in at under two minutes.

Mach-Homey and Mavi are the only other acts who appear on this set. The former lands on “4N” while the latter appears on “El Toro Combo Meal.” Sweatshirt produced a bulk of this body of work, but The Alchemist, Mach, and Ovrkast. provided additional production.

Earl often offers cryptic lyrics with intricate rhyme patterns and Feet of Clay is no exception. “Run for your life,” he raps on “Tisk Tisk / Cookies.” “I took the cookies, put ‘em to the side / Sunny day, but I’m cookin’ inside / Muddy path, but I’m taking my time / Run for your life.”

Stream Feet of Clay below.

Stalley — Reflection of Self: The Head Trip

Stalley gets reflective on his newest album, Reflection of Self: The Head Trip. The former Maybach Music Group signee is back with a new 9-song project that was produced by Jansport J.

True to the album’s title, Stalley kicks the offering off with an introspective “Head Trip.” “I’m back up out the ruins,” he raps. “Back from being truant, I’m present.” Later, he adds: “Gotta ease my mind, find peace inside / It’s a war going on, how can I stay inside?”

Over Jansport’s production, Stalley also takes a moment to answer a frequently asked question. “Stalley, are you MMG?” he asks. “No, stupid / For the last three years, I’ve been shaping shit like Rubik / The teacher no longer student / I’ve mastered self.”

This is a turning point for Stalley. “With this music it’s more spiritual – it’s my story,” he recently said in a statement to press, according to 2DopeBoyz. “I’ve been getting closer to my fans lately, so I really wanted to let them in and have them be a part of my growth and transition into independence. By being independent and having total control of my career, I now have the freedom to create freely and bare my whole self to my true supporters.”

Reflect with Stalley below.