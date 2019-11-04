Get Well Soon: Angie Martinez Recovering From Shattered Vertebrae After Severe Car Accident

We are praying for Angie Martinez at this time, as the renowned radio personality suffered some extreme injuries in a recent car accident. Angie took to Instagram to tell fans the news, saying that although things are difficult she is “grateful.”

“I’ve always believed in angels and mine was with me the other morning,” she wrote, adding “I was in a severe car accident and sustained a fractured lumbar and shattered vertebrae. I’m recovering and will be for some time, but I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to do that. Wanted you all to hear it from me first and know that although this is a difficult time, I am in the best spirits possible and determined to be back and better than ever soon! God bless and I deeply appreciate all love and prayers.”

Since Angie made the announcement, fans and friends have been sending their well-wishes. “Praying for you and your family. I know that you’re strong but we are here for you,” Sway Calloway commented, while Peter Rosenberg wrote “Angie I love you … so glad you’re ok.”

See her post below and join us in sending Angie lots of love and healing.