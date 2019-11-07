Antonio Brown Tweets “F*ck The NFL” In Twitter Rant Gone Viral

We can say with fair certainty that Antonio Brown won’t be returning to the NFL. After being dropped from the Patriots due to sexual misconduct allegations, the 31-year-old hit social media to say “f*ck” the pro American football league.

“Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this unfairly!” he tweeted on Thursday afternoon. “Making money off my sweat and blood F*ck the @NFL I’ll never play in that sh*t treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go f*ck yourself,” he continued, referring to the NFL’s pending investigation into the misconduct accusations. But that wasn’t the end of his tantrum, of course. He hit Instagram to say a few words too, according to the NY Post.

“F*ck @nfl I’m going down another path no more making money off my blood and sweat!” Brown reportedly wrote in an Instagram post that seems to have since been deleted. “No more control of my name and body clear my name I am done with it ! So you fantasy f*cks can let it go.”

See Brown’s tweets below and hit us up with your thoughts.