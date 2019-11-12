HomeThe FrontRecent

Joel Osteen Reportedly Opening His Doors To His Megachurch For A Kanye West Visit

Yeezy's pulpit to preach from just got insanely bigger.

Kanye West Will Reportedly Attend Joel Osteen's Service

Christian Billionaire Rapper and future presidential candidate, Kanye West will reportedly be showcasing his devotion to the higher power in front of millions. TMZ is reporting that West has agreed to take the stage at televangelist, Joel Osteen’s ridiculously popular Sunday Service.

According to the celebrity gossip site, since West has found God, both he and Osteen have regularly been talking and have become friends. As for West’s visit, the plan is for him to show up to Osteen’s 11 AM service in Houston at the television pastor’s Lakewood Church this upcoming Sunday. This confirms rumblings that surfaced last month that two friends were working on a visit.

The plan is for West to walk up to the pulpit and have a 20-30 minute conversation with Joel. In front of Osteen’s congregation, which boasts 45,000 members and a TV audience of 10 million in the US alone, the two buddies will discuss Kanye’s new devotion to the lord. Kanye will also speak about how he overcame “significant diversity” in his life and will be asked to contrast his life then and now.
If you’re hoping to hear Kanye remix someone elses hit with the help of his choir, you will be disappointed because he will not be performing. But who knows, West’s choir is known to follow him everywhere, and Osteen does have other services later that day so Ye might catch the Holy Ghost and decide to share it in song. 

It’s also lovely to see Osteen opening his doors for someone. The pastor came under fire on social media when he claimed he couldn’t allow displaced Houstonians to seek shelter in his Lakewood Church due to flooding. After catching serious flack on Twitter and his claims being disproven, he eventually had a change of heart and listened to his better angels.

