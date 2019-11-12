Joel Osteen Reportedly Opening His Doors To His Megachurch For A Kanye West Visit

Christian Billionaire Rapper and future presidential candidate, Kanye West will reportedly be showcasing his devotion to the higher power in front of millions. TMZ is reporting that West has agreed to take the stage at televangelist, Joel Osteen’s ridiculously popular Sunday Service.
According to the celebrity gossip site, since West has found God, both he and Osteen have regularly been talking and have become friends. As for West’s visit, the plan is for him to show up to Osteen’s 11 AM service in Houston at the television pastor’s Lakewood Church this upcoming Sunday. This confirms rumblings that surfaced last month that two friends were working on a visit.
It’s also lovely to see Osteen opening his doors for someone. The pastor came under fire on social media when he claimed he couldn’t allow displaced Houstonians to seek shelter in his Lakewood Church due to flooding. After catching serious flack on Twitter and his claims being disproven, he eventually had a change of heart and listened to his better angels.
Photo: Rich Fury / Getty