Please Don’t: Kanye West Says He Is Running For President In 2024

In more Kanye West news, the Jesus Is King rapper is not done talking by a long shot. While speaking at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival, the walking hypocrite announced that he is running for president in 2024. He also revealed before he does that he might change his name first.

While on stage alongside YEEZY collaborator Steven Smith and his wife Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, in attendance, the “God Is” crafter said he is considering changing his name to “Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West” for a year.

“When people say it’s crass to call yourself a billionaire, I say I might legally change my name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West for a year until y’all understand exactly what it is,” he said. “It will be on the license plate.”

This coming from the “saved” man who complains that Black people care too much about frivolous things. Anyway, the conversation then shifted to his potential presidential bid. The idea is so ridiculous people chuckled at it when he brought it up, but Kanye is as serious as a heart attack and asked the crowd, “What y’all laughing it?”

“I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk. What they’re saying is Kanye’s crazy — one and three African Americans are in jail, and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can’t say nothing because they’re so scared.”

West also believes African Americans are being treated as a “demographic” and used his experience as being an African American designer to hammer home his point.

“As black designers out of America, you can’t have an opinion. You can only be the consumer… you can only be a demographic.”

“And that a boardroom says ‘this is the black demographic…This is who you’re supposed to vote on,” he continued. “This is what you’re supposed to buy. This is your Popeye’s chicken sandwich you’re supposed to eat on. I have seen the boardroom and back. And it’s completely the concept of a demographic.”

Sounding like his MAGA buddy, Donald Trump, the rapper also went on to claim that he is going to create plenty of jobs and bring manufacturing back to the country. Sounds familiar? West says he is moving his YEEZY headquarters to his to Cody Wyoming while boasting that the company is the “Apple of apparel.”

“We don’t put a timeline on things. The idea of competition that’s out there helps present a timeline. It makes things be better. Forces as creatives to bring things to market because Yeezy is the Apple of apparel. There hasn’t been an Apple of apparel —there hasn’t been that thing.”

“We have 4,000-acre ranch and a couple of other properties out there. We’re going to be farming and going seed to sow and have our own cotton, hydroponic farm, hemp farm, and wheat farm… and getting into how we can have last impact with the dyes because our colors are a big signature of the brand.”

Sounds really ambitious, but we don’t need another celebrity president, the one we currently have should serve as a great example as to why we shouldn’t go down that route again. Please, Kim, instead of Tweeting about the lack of Mister Softee trucks around NYC in the middle of the winter, it’s time you have a serious discussion with your husband.

