Sonic The Hedgehog Gets A Much-Needed Makeover — Peep His New Look

Sonic the Hedgehog is a classic gaming character, so it’s imperative that producers get his look just right for the upcoming film. After failing on the first try, SEGA and Paramount Pictures have given him a much-need makeover and people are really taking notice.

In case you missed it, the first version of Sonic had extremely human-like teeth that totally threw his look off. Jokes ensued all over social media, after which the film’s director Jeff Fowler announced they’d take more time to produce a better version of the beloved hedgehog. Today, fans hit Twitter to praise Sonic’s new and improved look. And, per usual, the pettiest of folks even found a way to drag the last season of Game of Thrones in the process…

New Sonic Trailer is hella perfect. Good shit changing how he looks. — Bourbun (@Erseii) November 12, 2019

If they can re-make Sonic,

they can re-make Game of Thrones Season 8. — KackisHD (@RickKackis) November 12, 2019

According to SEMrush, a trends data provider, tracked Twitter sentiment surrounding variations of the trailer and the response was overwhelming. SEMrush reports 73.68% of all tweets were positive when describing Sonic’s new look, while only 6.85% were negative.

Whether you think the revised Sonic design is perfect or not, you have to give the filmmakers HUGE props for actually listening to the fans. That doesn't seem to happen all that often nowadays. Good for you! pic.twitter.com/ih31KXJX4J — Undoomed (@Undoomed) November 12, 2019

Additionally, fans are super excited about the actual movie now, since, as mentioned, the new version of Sonic was debuted in an action-packed trailer that you can view up top.

Now that they showed what action scenes will look like I'm looking forward to the Sonic Movie pic.twitter.com/vpQWZphV02 — Pan-Pizza: Watch Seis Manos Netflix (@RebelTaxi) November 12, 2019

Director Jeff Fowler hit social media to say, “Today is the DAY! Could not be more excited to share our new Sonic with you. THANK YOU for your patience and support. This wouldn’t have been possible without the fans. #SonicMovie.” Tune in and let us know how you feel — we’ve got to say, we think they nailed it on the second go ’round.