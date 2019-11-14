Kodak Black Reportedly Hospitalized Prison Guard In Testicle-Grabbing Altercation

Kodak Black is facing many charges, but the rapper has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for a gun case alone — and ran into more trouble while behind bars, apparently.

During his sentencing, the judge seemed really confused by Kodak’s behavior and according to Complex commented “Young people do stupid things, but the problem is that you’ve been doing stupid things since you were 15.”

As Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce Brown pushed for the rapper to get at least eights years in prison for the gun charge — instead of the 46 months he ultimately received — he reportedly argued that Kodak Black has no plans on changing and cited the issue he had in prison.

“Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce Brown isn’t convinced Kodak has changed his ways, and pushed for him to get eight years. As evidence, he pointed to an alleged Oct. 29 clash with a corrections officer where Kodak, on drugs at the time, was pepper-sprayed and retaliated by punching a guard two times and gripping his testicles ‘to the point where his abdomen and intestinal wall were breached,’ per the testimony of an FBI agent. It took four officers to restrain him,” Complex states. “The unnamed officer was hospitalized after the incident; he has a hernia and will require surgery for his injuries. The fight was not factored into Kodak’s sentencing, but that doesn’t mean it won’t come back to get him later down the road.”

We’ll continue to keep you updated on Kodak’s bid, as between all his cases and the alleged altercation with the prison guard, it seems he’s probably going to accrue a lot more time than the 46 months he has right now.