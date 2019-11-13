Kodak Black Sentenced To More Than Three Years In Prison After Pleading Guilty In Weapons Case

Kodak Black, who has currently been embroiled in a federal weapons case has been sentenced to 46 months in jail.

The Florida born rapper plead guilty Wednesday morning to the charges that stemmed from an incident at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in May. Before he could even hop on stage for fans at the festival, he was cuffed after an extensive investigation by federal agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and U.S. Marshals.

South Florida rapper #KodakBlack was sentenced to nearly four years in prison Wednesday on federal weapons charges in Miami. It’s much less than the maximum 10-year sentence he could have received.https://t.co/ttnp3NUjXa — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) November 13, 2019

Named Bill Kapri, Black admitted in August that he falsified information on federal forms to buy four firearms from a Miami-area gun shop on two separate occasions.

The gun charges are a serious offense and he could have been sentenced to upwards of 10 years in jail but U.S. District Judge Federico thought a little more than 3 years was enough.

“I think it’s time for us to give some tough love in this case,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce Brown. “I just don’t see how and when he’s taken these things seriously.”

The 22-year-old hasn’t been able to stay out of trouble for the last few years. According to the NY Times, just this past April, Kodak was arrested by U.S. Customs agents when attempting to re-enter the United States from Canada with two other people, drugs, and weapons. Kodak was driving a Cadillac Escalade with temporary California tags when it was discovered that there was a pistol and weed in the vehicle. A Porsche following closely behind was found to have two loaded guns and more weed.

Gun charges aside Kapri is facing drug and sexual assault charges in several other states.