STREAMED: Tory Lanez Drops The Long-Awaited “Chixtape 5,” Jhené Aiko And Big Sean Connect On “None of Your Concern,” & More

Tory Lanez — Chixtape 5

Tory Lanez is back with another edition of his Chixtape mixtape series. Today, the Toronto-based rapper-singer unleashes the fifth installment of the set, which includes songs inspired by yesteryear.

Several stars join the throwback party, making for an all-star celebration. This includes Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, T-Pain, Ludacris, The-Dream, Mya, Mario, Trey Songz, Lloyd, Lil Wayne, and Fabolous, among others. Ashanti pulls double duty, appearing on “A Fool’s Tale (Running Back)” and on the album cover.

“Everything is 2000s-inspired,” Lanez told Billboard. “Everything is inspired by the times when things were golden for us. I think all those pieces and everything that we’ve come out with has been all about nostalgia. I’m about to take you on a whole journey musically.”

This project continues a tradition for longtime fans and it lands two years after the previous edition. “The Chixtape series is something that has a cult following. The Chixtape series is bigger than Tory Lanez,” he recently told Rap-Up. “I know that this means a lot to [my fans], bringing it back, because they thought that it was gonna end at 4. It’s a way more important experience this time.”

Stream Chixtape 5 below.

Jhené Aiko feat. Big Sean — “None of Your Concern”

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean team up once again. Shortly after joining forces on Sean Don’s “Single Again,” the Twenty88 duo is at it once more on Jhené’s newest cut, “None of Your Concern.”

Produced by Fisticuffs, the track also features background vocals from an uncredited Ty Dolla $ign. “I was traumatized and suicidal,” Aiko opens up on the emotional number. “I’m sick and tired, I am not to blame.” Later, she adds: “Get your bitch ass off of my phone, please leave me alone / I am not your girl anymore, you need to watch your tone.”

Sean also gets explicit on the cut. “Every time I lay down I think about you naked / And if you find my replacement, how could you? / I made you cum nine times in one day / Your two lips are should come in a vase, you rode my face / I realized you looked as good as you taste.”

Jhené and Sean were in a high profile relationship before a public breakup. The two had formed Twenty88 and Aiko even showed off a Sean portrait tattoo on her arm. Following their split, the two released “Single Again,” which also features Ty Dolla $ign.

Sean thanked Aiko for participating on the track at the time. “I appreciate you supporting me on this one and I want to just say I love you unconditionally,” he wrote. “You amazing, talented, every song we do special to me! People gon say whatever but it is what it is. I could have txt u this I know but I want people to know I appreciate you.”

Various Artists — Queen & Slim Soundtrack

Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith star in Queen & Slim, a Melina Matsoukas-directed film that’s set to hit theaters Nov. 27. Before that happens, however, the movie’s soundtrack emerges with a star-filled lineup.

Some of the soundtrack’s songs were originally made for this project while others are previously-released. The album features Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Earthgang, Mike Jones, Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Burna Boy, The-Dream, and more.

Kaluuya recently spoke about the relationship between the film’s protagonists during an interview with “The Daily Show.” “They have to deal with each other because they have to go on the ride to survive,” he explained. “They have to look at each other and connect because they’re having this experience together.”

Lena Waithe wrote the screenplay for the film, which also features Flea, Indya Moore, and Chloë Sevigny, among others. The movie arrives Nov. 27. Listen to the soundtrack below.

Future feat. Lil Durk — “Last Name”

Future and Lil Durk continue their collaborative streak. In the wake of tracks like “Spin the Block,” “Goofy,” “Hated On Me,” and “Mean to Me,” the duo returns to form with their newest tag-team record, “Last Name.”

“This ain’t a diss song, this a real song,” Future explains on the intro, a nod to JAY-Z’s classic “Lost One.” Later, he sing-raps: “Brokenhearted for my bitch every night / I don’t know her name, she wanna have my child / Laughing to the bank got me runnin’ wild / Numb to the pain, so I keep a smile.”

Durk picks up the baton and takes off with his own street-based bars. “I lost connections to the streets and I was in denial,” he rhymes. “I seen a grown man shed tears because he lost his trials / I say the streets are crazy…just to lose a child / Have a one-on-one with God, yeah, it’s been a while.”

The song appears to reference a recent news story. Last month, a woman reportedly claimed Future was the father of her child. The rapper teased “Last Name” at around the same time. Listen the official version below.

YNW BSlime— Baby Goat

In the wake of his older brother YNW Melly’s arrest, YNW BSlime has emerged as one of hip-hop’s youngest rising stars. His “Slime Dreams” music video earned a whopping 11 million views in approximately one month. Subsequent videos for “Just Want You,” “Gucci Belt,” and “Homework” continued that success. Now, to build on that buzz, BSlime unleashes his debut album, Baby Goat.

BSlime didn’t rely on too many guest features for this album. Instead, he tapped Lil TJay and his older brother Melly for separate collaborations. “Tell me what I can do,” they sing together on the latter cut. “I know my soul is dying for you.”

YNW Melly was charged with the murder of two of his friends earlier this year, according to Pitchfork. Prior to this, the up and coming rapper seemed poised for stardom with a Kanye West collaboration and a grim but buzz-worthy single in “Murder on My Mind,” among other touchstones. Following the harrowing news of his legal issues, BSlime emerged with a career of his own.

Stream Baby Goat below.