Idris Elba Joins Cast of JAY-Z Produced All-Black Western, ‘The Harder They Fall’

Idris Elba played an indestructible thorn in the sides of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Jason Statham in the Fast & Furious spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw, this past summer. Deadline reports he will be saddling up and starring opposite Jonathan Majors in the all-Black western The Harder They Fall that will be galloping onto Netflix.

JAY-Z will be onboard as a director alongside Jeymes Samuel, a songwriter who also goes by the name The Bullitts. Samuel will be making his directorial debut with the film as well. This is not the first time Hov and Samuels have collaborated, the duo also worked on the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s film adaptation of the F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic book, The Great Gatsby. They will also be writing and producing original music for The Harder They Fall.

As far as the plot for the movie co-written by Samuels and Boaz Yakin, Deadline reports:

“When outlaw Nat Love (Majors) discovers that the man (Elba) who killed his parents two decades ago is being released from prison, he reunites with his gang to track his enemy down and seek his revenge.”

The Harder They Fall is the second western drama Elba will be starring in. The actor is currently filming “Concrete Cowboys” pictured above. Elba can be on the big screen again this December when the film adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical, Cats, arrives in theaters.

Consider us intrigued about The Harder They Fall already.

