AM Roundup: Kanye West Reunites the Clipse on ‘Jesus Is King,’ Dwayne Johnson Hints at On-Screen Vin Diesel Reunion, & More

Kanye West Is Releasing an International IMAX Jesus Is King Film.

Kanye West may not have dropped his anticipated Jesus Is King on Friday as expected, but as it turns out, we’ll be getting it at the end of October. According to VIBE, a Jesus Is King IMAX movie will be released in theaters around the world on October 25. The film was shot last summer, and it details Ye’s Sunday Service journey.

According to XXL, the Jesus Is King album also finds Kanye reuniting the Clipse on the album’s final track.

“The news was also confirmed by Chicago music industry insider Andrew Barber, creator of FakeShoreDrive.com and Valee’s manager,” writes XXL. “He heard the album in its entirety, and tweeted following the listening.”

BREAKING: Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ IMAX movie will release in theaters globally on October 25. pic.twitter.com/UJTU3aVaBy — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) September 29, 2019

Dwayne Johnson & Vin Diesel Have Put Their Feud to Rest.

It looks like Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel’s beef has ended, as Johnson recently thanked Diesel for his support while reflecting on Fast & Furious‘ success.

“I just want to say thank you guys so, so much,” Johnson shared in a video. “You have officially made Hobbs & Shaw not only a massive, global success—as we’ve just crossed $750 million dollars at the global box office—but also, you helped enable a build-out and an expansion of the Fast & Furious universe.”

“Lastly, but not least, I want to thank brother Vin for your support of Hobbs & Shaw,” he continued. “… What a wild ride this has been [since] 10 years ago, when you and I spoke and you invited me into the Fast & Furious family. I’m grateful for that invite. As you know, my goal was always, all these years, to come into the Fast & Furious world and help elevate the franchise in any way that I possibly could … We did it the right way, we did it the smart way, and again, brother, I appreciate your support.”

Dwayne Johnson thanks Vin Diesel for Hobbs & Shaw support, hints at Fast & Furious return https://t.co/00X8EA5ayo — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 28, 2019

Allyson Felix Just Broke Usain Bolt’s Record for World Titles.

Track and field athlete Allyson Felix not only just broke Usain Bolt’s record for most gold medals in world championships history, but she also got her first gold medal as a mom.

“So special, to have my daughter here watching means the world to me,” Felix told Lewis Johnson on NBCSN. “It’s been a crazy year for me.”

Clap for her.

Allyson Felix breaks Usain Bolt record for world titles, gets first gold as a mom https://t.co/WK0n2AqC6z pic.twitter.com/jPyPj5ZRXz — NBC OlympicTalk (@NBCOlympicTalk) September 29, 2019

