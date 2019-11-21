First Look: 50 Cent Shares Trailer, Premiere Date For New Show ‘For Life’

Fans can hardly wait until Power returns at the top of next year, but there is some good news during this short intermission. After teasing his new show For Life for quite a while, 50 Cent finally gifted fans a premiere date and a first look.

Hitting ABC next year, the series follows a man who decides to fight back after being sentenced to life. Here’s a quick synopsis, courtesy of TVLine:

“Set to premiere Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10/9c and inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., For Life stars Nicholas Pinnock (Counterpart) as Aaron Wallace, a prisoner who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves – his estranged wife (played by Parenthood‘s Joy Bryant) and daughter (Tyla Harris) – and reclaim the life that was stolen from him. For Life will also, through the window of Aaron’s ferocious struggle and his complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden (Game of Thrones‘ Indira Varma), examine the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal systems.

50 posted the trailer on his Instagram account, writing “Check out the first look into my new show.” Tune in below.