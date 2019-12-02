Posthumous Hating?: Blueface’s Manager Wack 100 Says Nipsey Hussle Wasn’t A Legend

It’s been about nine months since the world tragically lost Nipsey Hussle to senseless violence, but the marathon still continues. While many continue to praise the late rapper, there is one person who feels that feel Nip isn’t deserving of the pedestal he is on. Wack 100, manager of ridiculously off-beat rapper Blueface feels that Nipsey Hussle isn’t a legend at all.

TMZ caught up with Wack 100 outside of The Game’s 40th birthday/ “retirement” party and asked about him and his client, Blueface, and their thoughts on Nipsey not being a legend. Wack 100 doubled-down on his original claims and said it’s nothing personal and has to do with only numbers.

Per TMZ:

“He wasn’t. What’s a legend? Define a legend. Let’s keep it real. If Dr. Dre died right now, we’d say we lost a legend, right? Based upon what? Numbers, right? Body of work, right? How many albums did Nipsey drop? One album, right? This not no personal shit. This is real shit.”

“The man died with a million followers. No radio hits. No platinum hits. No world tours. After he died, he went platinum, sold a bunch of records, followers went up nine, 10 million. First of all, we gotta define what a fucking legend is and what it fucking ain’t. Was he on his way? I think within time, yes, he would have been. At the time of his demise… let’s keep it real. The truth can’t be defined as disrespect. If it is, that means you lyin’ to you muthaf**kin’ self.”

Keep in mind he said this after walking out of the party of someone who considered Nipsey to be a brother to him and even has a clothing line “honoring” Hussle.

Well, everyone is entitled to their own opinions, doesn’t mean they are right though. You can watch the quick interview with Wack 100 below.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty