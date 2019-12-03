Marvel Back: The First Trailer For ‘Black Widow’ Stand-Alone Film Has Arrived

Christmas came early for Marvel movie fans. In a surprise move that no one expected, Marvel Studios dropped the first trailer for the Black Widow stand-alone film, which will see Scarlett Johansson revive the character who sacrificed herself in Avengers: Endgame.

In the film, the kicks of Marvel’s Phase Four of cinematic crack, we see Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, go back to where she learned all of her fade delivering skills. In the trailer, we learn that the return home for Natasha isn’t going to be as welcoming as most homecomings are.

Natasha is back to face to her past, and she is done running from it. In the teaser that attendees at San Diego Comic-Con first saw, we get a glimpse of the film’s villain, The Taskmaster, David Harbour (Stranger Things) suited up as the Red Guardian, a small face-off between Romanoff and her sister Yelena (Florence Pugh). Of course, also a good sample serving of the Marvel action we have come to love.

Speaking with EW exclusively about the movie, Johansson spoke on where the film’s titular character is at mentally:

“She really is in a dark place where she’s got no one to call and nowhere to go. She’s really grappling with her own self. When something huge explodes, and all the pieces are landing, you have that moment of stillness where you don’t know what to do next — that’s the moment that she’s in. In that moment, you actually have to face yourself.”

Phase Four officially begins May 1, 2020, and we cannot wait. Watch the official teaser trailer for Marvel Studio’s Black Widow below.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty