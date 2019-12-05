Billy Dee Williams Clarifies That He Is Not Gay & Just Doesn’t Know What Gender Fluid Really Means

Actor, artist and singer Billy Dee Williams recently admitted in an interview with Esquire that he considers himself to be both masculine and feminine, along with expressing he is not afraid to express his femininity. Despite his expression of femininity, Williams maintains that he is not gay. His comment led the masses to believe he was trying to call himself gender fluid. But he has since come out and said that he is not entirely sure what that even means.

“I never tried to be anything except myself, I think of myself as a relatively colorful character who doesn’t take himself or herself too seriously… I also see myself as feminine as well as masculine. I’m a very soft person. I’m not afraid to show that side of myself.”

So the 82-year-old had to clear that up with The Undefeated.

“Well, first of all, I asked last night. I said, ‘What the hell is gender fluid?’ That’s a whole new term. But what I was talking about was about men getting in touch with their softer side of themselves. There’s a phrase that was coined by Carl G. Jung, who was a psychiatrist, who was a contemporary of Sigmund Freud, and they had a splitting of the ways because they had different ideas about the … what do you call it? Consciousness. Unconscious. It’s collective unconsciousness. But he coined a phrase that’s, ‘Anima animus.’ And anima means that is the female counterpart of the male self, and the animus is the male counterpart of the female.”

“So, that’s what I was referring to. I was talking about men getting in touch with the female side of themselves,” he continued to explain. “I wasn’t talking about sex, I wasn’t talking about being gay or straight. I’m not gay — by any stretch of the imagination. Not that I have anything against gay people. But personally? Not gay.”

The two may be often confused but sexual orientation and gender are two very different things with the former referring to who you attracted to and the former being how you see yourself within the constructs of gender.