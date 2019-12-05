Mo To The, E To The: Watch Brandy Confirm Upcoming ‘Moesha’ Reboot

2019 is the year of the reboot and as we get ready to bring in a new decade, it seems 2020 is going to keep that same energy.

18 years after her UPN comedy-drama went off air, singer Brandy has reportedly confirmed a Moesha reboot. While hosting her DIVA Foundation Against AIDS event earlier on in the week, Sheryl Lee Ralph — who played Brandy’s stepmom on Moesha — asked if Brandy would like to bring the show back, to which Brand replied “Yeah, absolutely!”

Brandy confirms "Moesha" reboot during a Moesha reunion at the DIVAS Foundation Against AIDS pic.twitter.com/h5k60FXVGR — BRANDY LEGION (@BrandyLegion) December 4, 2019

It was then that Brandy revealed to the crowd that the show would actually be returning. “I’m here to solidify that we’re gonna bring ‘Moesha’ back,” she told the audience, alongside Ralph and Moesha TV dad William Allen Young. After we got a mini cast reunion on The Real a couple years ago, we can say with certainty that we’re here for a comeback. If you missed that, tune in below.

As you know, the entire cast won’t be returning as Lamont Bentley died in a 2005 car crash. Bentley played Hakeem Campbell, Moesha’s best friend-turned-boyfriend. May he rest in peace.