Trouble In NYC: Knicks Fire Head Coach David Fizdale

Well, we all saw this coming.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the New York Knicks have officially (and finally) let go of head coach David Fizdale.

Knicks fired coach David Fizdale, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 6, 2019

The dagger in the heart was Thursday night’s 37 point loss to the Denver Nuggets, which was the team’s 8th loss in a row.

In fact in the post-game presser, after calling the loss “sickening” Coach Fizdale was asked if he was worried that the team struggles would be blamed on him.

David Fizdale has to answer to yet another embarrassing blowout loss for the Knicks: "It's sickening" (via @sny_knicks)pic.twitter.com/ziBjJkple1 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) December 6, 2019

“I don’t care about all of that, I don’t even think about that really,” Fizdale said as the Knicks sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with 4 wins and 18 losses.

The Knicks have been the laughing-stock of the league for the last few seasons but even fans knew things were especially abysmal this season when Knicks president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry held an impromptu press conference to address the constant losing.

“Scott and I are not happy with where we are right now,” Mills said. “We think the team is not performing to the level that we anticipated or we expected to perform at, and that’s something that we think we collectively have to do a better job of delivering the product on the floor.”

The interim head coach has yet to be named, but at this rate, Spike Lee might be the franchise’s best bet.