Spike Lee Questions Why People Still Wonder if President Trump Is a White Supremacist

In observance of 400 years since slavery began in America, The New York Times publishes pieces as part of The 1619 Project.

According to the website, The 1619 Project is a major initiative from The New York Times observing the 400th anniversary of the beginning of American slavery. It aims to reframe the country’s history, understanding 1619 as our true founding, and placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of the story we tell ourselves about who we are.

Last week The New York Times published The 1619 Project that featured Spike Lee sitting down with CNN’s Anderson Cooper to discuss race, and slavery in America.

The Oscar-winning producer has never shied away from the difficult questions, and discussing controversial topics such as race in America, and his disapproval of Donald Trump as President of this great nation. Lee even wonders why people are still questioning who the president really is, three years into his presidency.

“Respectfully, why are we still asking if this guy is a white supremacist? I mean, it’s not even a question anymore,” the BlacKkKlansman director said.

Lee spoke about the ban of Muslim people entering the country, Trump and his derogatory actions, and words about Mexicans, his negligence to denounce Neo-Nazis, Alt-Right, White supremacists, and all other forms of bigotry.

“He can’t make a decision between what’s right and wrong? What’s love and hate? He’s going to be on the wrong side of history and that’s going to be the first thing that’s attached to him, that quote.” Lee was referencing Trump saying there are very fine people on both sides, and his calling of Mexicans into America an invasion, the very word the shooter in El Paso used in his manifesto before he killed 22 people at a Walmart.

Anderson Cooper seemed shocked at just how open those who attended the rally were with their bigotry.

“Maybe I was stupid and naive, but I was shocked to see all these, you know, whatever age they were people, totally fine showing their faces chanting ‘Jews will not replace us’ ‘Blood and soil’ Carrying Tiki torches,” he said. “They’re not even hiding.”

Lee responded saying he believes this is because, “the guy in the White House gave them the dog whistle to ‘come on out.”