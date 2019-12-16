Big Brother: JAY Z and Kanye West Reunite At Diddy’s 50th Birthday Party

No red hat, don’t Michael and Prince me and ‘Ye,” JAY-Z rapped on Meek Mill’s “What’s Free” in 2018. It proved that while the two may have not been seeing eye to eye, there will always be a brotherhood- one composed of musical greatness between them.

And now, years removed from when fans have seen the two together, they’ve been publicly reunited. Just weeks after social media showed love to Hov for turning 50-years-old, fellow rap mogul Diddy did the same and celebrated by throwing a celebrity-filled birthday party that Jay and Kanye West both attended.

Diddy’s birthday may be November 4, but at the party, the Watch The Throne collaborated saw eachother, dapped it up, shared a laugh and even took a picture alongside Pharrell.

This may not be much but its still a far cry from where the two rap legends were a few short years ago.

It became public once West felt disgruntled when Jay and wife Beyoncé didn’t make it to his wedding to Kim Kardashian.

I was hurt about them not coming to the wedding. I understand they were going through some things, but if it’s family, you’re not going to miss a wedding. I’m not using this interview to put out any negative things, but I gotta state my truth. You just start coming up with all type of crazy things in your head, like ‘Why?,’ West told Charlamagne the God in 2018.

Since then, Jay revealed to the Rap Radar podcast that West’s comments hurt him, specifically because he brought Beyonce into it. But hopefully with the two patching things up, Kanye’s assumption of a Watch The Throne 2 hopefully comes to fruition.

Peep how Hip-Hop Twitter reacted below: