André 3000 Talks Musical Dry Spell, Being Critiqued By Fans: “My Confidence Is Not There”

It’s rare that André 3000 give an interview — the inconspicuous rapper would much rather play his flute in the streets of Philly and honestly, we don’t blame him at all. Fame can be overbearing. That said, fans of the beloved entertainer know what a blessing it is to hear from Three Stacks. But what he had to say in a recent interview with famed producer Rick Rubin won’t exactly get you pumped.

When asked “What’s your process like making music these days,” André revealed he isn’t really making music.

“I haven’t been making much music man. My focus is not there. My confidence is not there. I tinker… I tinker a lot,” he told Rubin. “Like I would just go to my piano and just sit my iPhone down and record what I’m doing. Move my fingers around. I haven’t been motivated enough to make a serious project. I’d like to… but it’s just not coming.”

He says being critiqued is disturbing his process. “Any little thing I put out… people nitpick it with a fine-tooth comb. ‘Oh, he said that word!‘ And that’s not a great place to create from. And it makes you draw back” he explained, adding that he’s figuring things out at the moment.

“I’m trying to find out what makes me feel the best right now. What makes me feel the best is when I do these random… instrumental kind of things. They make me feel the most rebellious,” he said. Tune into the full interview here.