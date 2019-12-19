Listen: Eminem Reportedly Raps “Black Girls Are B*tches” On Old Song Unearthed By Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon is bringing out the big guns in his war with Eminem, as he shed light on an old track in which it appears Marshall Mathers had a lot of f*cked up sh*t to say about Black women.

The track, initially unearthed in the early ’00s and reportedly recorded by Em before he became famous, is titled “Foolish Pride.” On his new diss track “Canceled: Invitation,” Nick plays Em’s alleged words on a loop…

“Black girls are bitches, Black girls are dumb,” Eminem reportedly spit and it doesn’t end there as the song continues: “Blacks and whites, they sometimes mix/But Black girls only want your money ’cause they’re dumb chicks/Don’t date a Black girl/ If you do it once, you won’t do it twice/ Black girls are dumb, and white girls are good chicks.”

Welp! The Invitation has expired… — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 19, 2019

Trilogies are my favorite! — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 19, 2019

“Pretend you love us, but you really jealous/Want to be brothers/Christopher Columbus, Hip Hop you wish you discovered/Now I’m gon’ slay you for all sisters, daughters, cousins, and mothers,” Nick quips in return. Listen to “Canceled: Invitation” below and chime in.