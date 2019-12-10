Eminem Jokingly Demands Apology From Nick Cannon After Diss Track

Fat Joe warned us that Eminem was going to get some bars off on the Bronx rapper’s latest album— and now we’re learning just how truthful he was being.

“Shout out to Eminem,” he said before it dropped. “You know that boy on the album. It’s the most disrespectful song. Eminem has not rhymed like this in years.”

It turns out it was all because he dissed Nick Cannon and his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

“I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note/But that other dude’s whipped, that pussy got him neutered/Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped,” Eminem raps. “Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon’ do shit/I let her chop my balls off, too ’fore I lost to you, Nick,” he rapped on Joe’s “Lord Above” track.

Monday afternoon Cannon would respond in a diss track called “The Invitation.” Featuring Suge Knight and battle rappers Hitman Holla, Charlie Clips and Prince Eazy, the Wild ‘N Out host takes the rapper to task for his alleged fling with Cannon’s ex-wife.

U mad bro? Stop lying on my dick. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f*ck.🤡 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 10, 2019

After first calling out a line in “The Invitation” in which Cannon claims his chauffeur has video of him “sucking c**k”, Mathers tweeted “U mad bro? Stop lying on my dick. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f*ck,” followed by a clown emoji.

I demand an apology Nicholas, you've made my gardener so jealous! — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 10, 2019

Now if only Eminem could put his frustrations on wax…