He Said Yes!: Lindsey Vonn Announces She Proposed To P.K. Subban On Christmas

Former Olympic skier Linsey Vonn put a ring on her king. Vonn announced via her Instagram account that she re-proposed to her fiancè New Jersey Devil star, P.K. Subban on Christmas day revealing, “and he said yes.”

Now before some of you lose your traditional minds, Subban and Vonn have been engaged since August. The All-Star defensemen initially proposed to her, and she said yes. In her post, Vonn stated that she “returned the favor” on the couple’s 2nd anniversary, and in the spirit of equality, she feels “men should get engagement rings too, and this is what PK deserves.”

In the picture, the couple is very much in the holiday spirit rocking matching pajamas in the front of their Christmas tree with their three lovable dogs. P.K. is happily showing off his new rock that Vonn got him.

Vonn is closing her year on a good note. Back in February, she was forced to retire due to injuries leaving the sport she loved with 82 World Cup wins. She was just three wins shy of tying Ingemar Stenmark’s record of 85 wins.

Her grueling attempt at tying or besting the record is detailed in the HBO Sports Doc, Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season, we highly recommend you check that out. Congrats to the couple again, fellas do you think this will ever become the norm? Would you let your lady propose to you? We would love to hear your opinion on this.

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty