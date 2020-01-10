Shaggy Explains Why He Turned Down An Opportunity To Be On Rihanna’s R9 Album

Rihanna‘s been playing with fan’s hearts as we await the arrival of her ever-elusive R9 album.

There’s finally news on the album as Rih focuses on her Fenty beauty line and lingerie– but sadly it’s not a release date.

Instead, legendary reggae artist Shaggy revealed why he won’t be featured on the forthcoming album. The Jamaican born creative seems like a no brainer for a project that is said to have a lot of island flair amongst its contributors–including Rihanna herself. But, the 51-year-old artist had no interest in jumping threw hoops for the opportunity.

In a recent interview with The Daily Star, he said, “They approached me for the Rihanna project, yeah. There’s a lot of great people involved, but for me, I didn’t need to audition to be on the record. I’ll leave that to younger guys. But from what I hear, it should be good.”

Shaggy continues, saying that there’s no beef between him and Rih, and he’s happy because when the album does (eventually) come out, it’ll lead to more acceptance of the dancehall genre.

“It’s healthy competition. Dancehall is in a good place but we need as many people to do this art form as possible. When it crosses over and becomes popular with artists from other genres and other cultures, that can only be good,” he added.

Rihanna has been pretty quiet when it comes to the album, except when she’s trolling her fans about listening to R9 by herself as the Navy awaits her long-awaited release since it been four years since ANTI.