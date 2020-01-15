James Bond Producers Insist Daniel Craig Won’t Be Replaced By A Woman In 007 Franchise — Here’s Why

Ahead of Daniel Craig’s last go ’round as James Bond in the upcoming film No Time To Die, we’ve got some answers as to who will replace Craig as the coveted spy. While there aren’t many specifics yet, we can tell you it won’t be a woman, according to producers.

From IndieWire:

“Longtime Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson tell Variety the search for the next Bond has not begun as their priorities remain focused on finishing No Time to Die, despite constant rumors that actors like Idris Elba and Richard Madden are being lined up to take over 007. One thing the producers know for sure is the next James Bond will not be a woman.”

According to Broccoli, women are far too interesting to play male characters…

“’He can be of any color, but he is male,’ Broccoli said, holding firm on her long-held position that 007 can only be played by a male actor. ‘I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.’”

As for the possibility that Bond won’t be a WHITE male, Wilson had this to say…

“You think of him as being from Britain or the Commonwealth, but Britain is a very diverse place.”

Do you have any strong opinions on who should be up for the role next? Chime in.