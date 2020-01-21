Friends & Fans Worry After Disturbing Videos Surface of Former NBA Star Delonte West

Former NBA star, Delonte West, is in bad shape, and everyone is worried.

Monday night (Jan.20), a video of West looking like a shell of his former self hit the internet, and it immediately sparked concern. In the troubling clip, West can be seen with his hands behind his back, rambling in anger while the person filming is asking him questions. When the mystery person asks Delonte why did he hit the person, did he attack him (West) first? West responds that the person approached him with a gun. When pressed for more details about the firearm, he angrily answers, “I don’t give a f***.”

Slim doing bad NBA need to offer him some help pic.twitter.com/b7MtTj9JAt — Maybe: Damani (@damani_givens) January 21, 2020

A second insanely disturbing video surfaced of a person who looks like Delonte getting punched and kicked in the middle of D.C. street. West is lying on the ground, completely motionless while the attack is going on. We won’t share the video that is currently making its rounds all over Twitter.

The reaction to the video was immediately swift, with everyone calling for the NBA to help for the 36-year-old guard. NFL wide receiver, Dez Bryant, offered to help out West while calling out those who are making fun of Delonte.

I see a lot dumb comments where folks making fun of Delonte west… this is not a joking matter …. I’m going to figure out how I can help him…. he need to be in rehab or something… — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 21, 2020

West’s former Saint Joseph’s coach Phil Martelli as well as his college teammate from 2001-04, Jameer Nelson, responded to the video. In a tweet Nelson issued a statement:

“I’m sick today my stomach right now seeing the videos of Delonte. To answer everybody that’s reaching out to me about his situation… all we can do is pray for him and his family and hope he seeks the proper help. Mental illness is something that a lot of people deal with and don’t even know it until sometimes it’s too late.”

Martelli backed that up by in a quote retweet of Nelson’s statement saying they will be reaching out to their “basketball network” to get West the professional help he needs.

Over the past several hours I have talked with many who are willing to help – please read and embrace Jameer’s wisdom – we are reaching out to our basketball network to get the professional help Delonte needs. This is so very painful. https://t.co/8IAuTdzCc9 — Phil Martelli (@PhilMartelli) January 21, 2020

The NBA has made the mental health of its players a top concern lately with stars like DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Love speaking candidly with their struggles with mental illness. We hope the league shows the same interest to West who’s struggles with his mental health were well documented during his playing days.

Photo: The Washington Post / Getty