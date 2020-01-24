Watch Chance The Rapper Hilariously Prank Meg Thee Stallion In This ‘Punk’d’ Reboot Teaser

Back in the early ’00s, Punk’d was one of our favorite TV shows so we are happy to announce the hilarious prank series is making a comeback. This time, Chance The Rapper will take over Ashton Kutcher’s hosting duties and it looks like his first mark is none other than Meg Thee Stallion.

Video streaming service Quibi made the announcement on Twitter today, alongside a quick teaser that let us know we’re in for some major laughs. “Punk’d. No one is safe. Only on Quibi,” the tweet read. In the teaser, Meg notices a caged gorilla. “That is an actual gorilla,” the up-and-coming rapper says with shock in her voice. Then, when the gorilla “escapes” his cage, Meg yells that he just “opened the door” and hilarity ensues.

Elsewhere in the video, Chance can be seen jumping for joy while wrecking a couple cars. Watch below and let us know if you’re just as excited as we are.