JAY-Z Reveals The Last Conversation He Ever Had With Kobe Bryant

JAY-Z‘s got a new lecture series thanks to a partnership with Columbia University, and the stories coming out of that conversation are already eye-opening.

It turns out that Hov revealed the last conversation he ever had with Kobe Bryant and of course it was about him being hyped about the basketball player that his daughter Gigi was developing into, even at just 13-years-old. It all occurred just over a month ago when Kobe and his wife Vanessa Bryant went to Jay & Beyoncé’s New Year’s Eve party.

“Just a great human being and was in a great space in his life.” pic.twitter.com/QJ1PTqkPmq — Roc Nation Sports (@RocNationSports) February 5, 2020

“So Kobe was a guy that looked up to me, and we’ve hung out multiple times, and he was last at my house on New Year’s [Eve] and he was just in the greatest space that I’ve seen him in,” Hov remembers. “And one of the last things he said to me was ‘You gotta’ see Gianna play basketball.’ And that was one of the most hurtful things because he was so proud, and the look on his face…I looked at him and said ‘Oh, she’s going to be one of the best female basketball players in the world.’ So that’s really a tough one and my wife and I took that, and are taking that, really tough.”

The topic came up when a student asked him to speak on his deep relationship with sports, his agency and Bryant’s recent passing, as shown in a recent video clip posted to Roc Nation Sports’ twitter.

Hov went on to explain that he’s been able to meet some of the greatest athletes in the world thanks to his agency, namely LeBron James. He’s known James since he was young and is glad to drop gems on him, as would any great mentor.