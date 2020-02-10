NBA Toasts To Multi-Year Partnership With Hennessy

As the NBA preps for All-Star weekend –one of the league’s most exciting events– a new spirits partner has been announced.

That means Hennessy x NBA is officially a thing.

“Hennessy, the world’s best-selling Cognac, and the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced a multiyear partnership that makes Hennessy the Official Spirit of the NBA, Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) and USA Basketball. For more than 250 years, Hennessy has celebrated those who push the limits of potential through it’s ‘Never stop. Never settle.’ ethos and will continue this tradition by celebrating the spirit of the NBA,” states a press release.

The two powerhouses plan to kick off the partnership during the 2020 NBA All-Star game in Chicago, where the famous cognac will serve as an “associate partner” of the NBA Celebrity Game.

“Our partnership with Hennessy provides an exciting opportunity to reach and engage with a broader segment of basketball fans around the NBA’s marquee moments. As the iconic brand continues to expand its business in sports marketing, we look forward to creating elevated experiences and unique initiatives that celebrate the game of basketball, ”said Dan Rossomondo, NBA Senior Vice President, Media and Business Development on his excitement of the partnership.

As the highest vote-getters in their respective conferences, Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James have been named team captains for the second year in a row. This marks James’ 16th All-Star selection, the only players with more are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 19 and Kobe Bryant‘s 18.

NBA fans are already critiquing the teams Giannis and LeBron have put together, because the King’s squad looks straight-up dangerous as it includes Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic, James Harden, and Kawhi Leonard. The Greek Freak’s starting five includes Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Kemba Walker, Trae Young.

The All-Star events kick off February 14, so in just a few days we’ll see who earns bragging rights and watch the fruitful partnership between Hennessy and the NBA begin.