Houston Astros Finally Address Sign-Stealing Scandal: “This Didn’t Impact The Game”

The Houston Astros players are finally in the hot seat after their elaborate cheating scandal was unearthed.

After getting embroiled in a sign-stealing controversy, Astros owner Jim Crane decided to address the media and subsequently the fans.

“I want to say again how sorry our team is for what happened,” Crane said. “I want to repeat this will never happen again on my watch.”

The MLB has been clear that higher-ups believe it was a “player-driven scheme” but Crane bares some of the responsibility because he is supposed to lead by example.

“These are a great group of guys who did not receive proper guidance from their leaders,” the owner added.

But what people were really waiting for was a statement from players like Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve, the latter of which had a clip go viral where he signaled to his teammates not to rip his jersey off and told a reporter he wanted to stay clothed because he didn’t want to get reprimanded by his wife when in all actuality he was wearing a device that informed what kind of pitch to expect.

Speaking to the media, Breman said, “I am really sorry about the choices that were made by my team, by the organization and by me. I’ve learned from this, and I hope to regain the trust of baseball fans.”

Jose Altuve apologized for fore the scandal as well and aims to earn back the trust of the fans.

“I want to say that the whole Astros organization and the team feels bad about what happened in 2017. We especially feel remorse for the impact on the fans and the game of baseball. And our team is determined to move forward.”

So far, the Astros only punishments have been a forfeiture of their first and second-round pick for the 2020 and 2021 draft, a $5 million fine and a one year ban for both the Astros GM and manager. However, many are saying it’s not enough and the team should be stripped of their title.

But of course, the Astros owner disagrees, saying, “Our opinion is this didn’t impact the game. We had a good team. We won the World Series, and we’ll leave it at that.”