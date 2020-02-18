Swae Lee Designs Giuseppe Zanotti Heels For Men, Talks Rappers Being “Scared” To “Wear Sh*t”

Rae Sremmurd rapper Swae Lee launched his Guiseppe Zanotti collaboration during Super Bowl Weekend, surprising many with a pink heeled bootie he designed and more. While talking to the crowd at Saks’ Brickell City Centre in Miami, he said “A lot of [rappers] are f*cking scared to wear sh*t. They want to think the old ways and put a limit on that sh*t. I’m not scared to be different.”

Swae went on to tell Footwearnews.com “Even growing up, we used to rap about Giuseppes. Everybody in the hood wanted them. We couldn’t afford it, so you were a real high-end dude if you wore Giuseppes. You were going to make a lot of noise and turn heads if you came through wearing them.”

It seems Zanotti has an admiration for Swae Lee as well, as he reportedly commented “The perfect collaboration is about respect. We need to balance each other. That’s why I need to know the person. It’s not enough to read a story. I have to touch, find that chemistry.”

The site goes on to write “At Saks, their friendship was unmistakable. The two hugged and high-fived their shoes together during the FN shoot. Zanotti showed Swae how to fit their footwear on customers eager to buy a pair. The rapper even poured Zanotti a shot of Don Julio 1942 to toast their partnership.”

Check out some photos of the collection that’s got fans talking below.